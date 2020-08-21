[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

*BREAKING* Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel Release Date & Theme CONFIRMED

It’s been rumoured all week, and we now know the god of thunder will be entering the storm!

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Aug 21, 2020
marvel thor fortnite

After a few days of rumours, we have been put out of our misery with a Marvel theme set to arrive for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

Contents hide
1 The Power of Thor
2 Release Date

The Power of Thor

After an image leaked on the Nintendo eShop in South Korea, we wondered if Fortnite would make things official – and they now have on their official Twitter account.

fortnite chapter 2 season 4 marvel theme confirmed
ABSOLUTELY MARVEL-LOUS – Thor looks to be on the way to Fortnite!

We can see Thor appearing in the Fortnite text, with the tweet featuring his hammer, lightning and a rainbow (representing the Bifröst bridge).

Release Date

We can also see the release date – Thursday, 27 August – which means that we won’t be getting any delays this season!

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

