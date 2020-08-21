*BREAKING* Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel Release Date & Theme CONFIRMED
It’s been rumoured all week, and we now know the god of thunder will be entering the storm!
After a few days of rumours, we have been put out of our misery with a Marvel theme set to arrive for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.
The Power of Thor
After an image leaked on the Nintendo eShop in South Korea, we wondered if Fortnite would make things official – and they now have on their official Twitter account.
We can see Thor appearing in the Fortnite text, with the tweet featuring his hammer, lightning and a rainbow (representing the Bifröst bridge).
Release Date
We can also see the release date – Thursday, 27 August – which means that we won’t be getting any delays this season!
