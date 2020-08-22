Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: New Teaser Released! Ultron?, Galactus, Marvel Theme Confirmed, All Teasers, Theories, Rumors, News and More!

The first image has surfaced just days before the start of the new season. Check it out here!

With little news regarding the next season of Fortnite, Epic has gone ahead and revealed the first three teasers for Season 4.

We can expect an ample amount of teasers in the coming days as well.

Here they are!

Third Teaser Revealed

Another teaser has been posted, this time it was sent out to Epic Games Creators and HYPEX tweeted the image

Check it out below!

NICE – Almost time for the new season!

First Teaser Revealed

Appearing on the Korean Nintendo eShop FNBRHQ tweeted out an image that has confirmed the theme for next season.

Check it out for yourself below.

W0W – OMG it is real!

This image has all but confirmed the Marvel theme for next season as well.

So, players can expect an ample amount of Marvel themed skins in the battle pass and item shop next season.