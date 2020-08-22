[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: New Teaser Released! Ultron?, Galactus, Marvel Theme Confirmed, All Teasers, Theories, Rumors, News and More!

The first image has surfaced just days before the start of the new season. Check it out here!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 22, 2020
Fortnite Teaser 1

With little news regarding the next season of Fortnite, Epic has gone ahead and revealed the first three teasers for Season 4.

We can expect an ample amount of teasers in the coming days as well.

Here they are!

Third Teaser Revealed

Another teaser has been posted, this time it was sent out to Epic Games Creators and HYPEX tweeted the image

Check it out below!

NEW Teaser 4
NICE – Almost time for the new season!

First Teaser Revealed

Appearing on the Korean Nintendo eShop FNBRHQ tweeted out an image that has confirmed the theme for next season.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: News, Release Date, Leaks, Season 3 Event, Weapons, Map, Battle Pass Skins, Theme, App Store and more on Season 14!

Check it out for yourself below.

Fortnite Marvel THeme
W0W – OMG it is real!

This image has all but confirmed the Marvel theme for next season as well.

So, players can expect an ample amount of Marvel themed skins in the battle pass and item shop next season.

