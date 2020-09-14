Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: How To Complete ‘The GNOME Talk’ Challenge – Tips, Tricks and More!

The next batch of secret challenges for the group of Gnomes could prove difficult for some!

Fortnite’s v14.10 update has gone live on all platforms.

The new Stark Industries POI has proved to be one of the best yet.

As well, there are even more ways to get XP this season.

Here’s another way!

Challenge

The challenge itself is apart of the on-going Gnome challenges.

This is one of the easiest challenges you can do, and it offers some incredible rewards for minimal effort.

The GNOM Talk

Here’s how to complete the ‘The GNOM Talk’ Challenge in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4:

Jump into any game of Fornite

Head to the most Southern Point of the map, located in D8

Land towards the edge of the island where there’s a clear section of green between two beaches

There you will find a Gnome giving a speech

Walk up to the Gnomes and use an emote

EASY – Such an easy challenge!

By doing this challenge you will be rewarded with 20,000 XP!

