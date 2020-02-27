Fortnite Season 2: Brutus Challenges, Rewards, How To and LEAKED challenges!

Over the course of the latest Fortnite season, Chapter 2 Season 2; Epic Games are once again rolling out challenges every week or so.

This has become a tradition with every Fortnite season, a great way to get some free rewards along with new variations of skins!

The first set of challenges is the "Brutus" ones; these are named after one of the battle pass skins from this season!

Let's take a look at the challenges along with how to do each of them!

BRUTUS

SIDES - Which variation will you choose?

As a part of the new season is a revamped challenge system, well sort of. Instead of the weekly challenges, it appears they are now doing bi-weekly stages of challenges.

Each battle pass skin will have two weeks of challenges, and if you complete enough of them you can choose either the Team Shadow or Ghost variation of the skin.

Brutus is the star of the first two weeks of the latest Fortnite season, below are all of his challenges for the first two weeks! Challenge list is courtesy of ProGameGuides.com

Week 1: (Number next to challenge indicates how many)

"Land at Lockie's Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay (3)

Search Chests at The Grotto or The Shark (7)

Deal damage to Henchmen (2,000)

Open doors locked by an ID Scanner in different matches (3)

Be crouched within 20m of unaware Henchmen for a total of 10 seconds (10)

Search Ammo Boxes in a single match (7)

Disguise yourself inside a Phone Booth in different matches (3)

Throw different shield items or healing items (3)

Eliminate players while having a total of 100 health and shield or more (5)

Damage players using 2 different weapons within 10 seconds (1)"

Week 2: (These were found in the game files by data miners and will go live at the end of the week!)

"Find SHADOW Safe Houses (1)

Hide in Secret Passages in different matches (3)

Eliminate players using a Shotgun (3)

Carry a Knocked opponent 50m (50)

Deal damage to players from below (250)

Open Chests locked by an ID Scanner (3)

Shakedown Knocked Henchmen in different matches (3)

Eliminate players at Craggy Cliffs or Weeping Woods (3)

Deal damage with Shotguns to players while in the air (200)

Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone, and 300 metal (3)"

How To Do Week One Challenges!

CHEAT SHEET - What would we do without this loved sheet?

For those who frequently visit the Fortnite Reddit page, you are well aware of SquatingDog.

One of the most beloved members of the community always posts his weekly cheat sheet for the challenges.

Compacting all challenges in this informative sheet, we can get a clear sense of where everything is!

