Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is now LIVE! It was the longest season in the history of Epic Game's Fortnite Battle Royale game at over 3 months long!

Now the season is live we can see the full battle pass, map changes and all the other good stuff that goes with it.

The end date of Season 2 has also been revealed to be April 30th - giving us just over two months of this Season's 'Top Secret' theme.