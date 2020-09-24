[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Five XP Coins Locations – Green, Blue, Gold and Purple XP Coins!

We are now onto a new week of challenges, and this also means more XP Coins!

W5 XP Coins

The second patch of the new season has just released.

Wolverine has appeared on the map, along with other forms of content.

A new set of XP Coins has also been revealed!

Here they are.

Differences

For those who do not know, there are three different types of XP coins; and new ones spawn each week on the map.

Here is a quick outline of all the coins and how much XP you will gain from each:

  • Green – Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP
  • Purple – Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP
  • Blue – Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP
  • Gold – Will reward you with 15,000 XP

Week Five

Twitter user TheBriteFuture posted this weeks XP Coins, so be sure to check them out.

Take a look at all the locations below!

W5 1
EASY – Goodluck!

Best of luck hunting these down this week!

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

