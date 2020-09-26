[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Patch V14.30: Patch Notes, Release Date, Downtime, Venom, Mythic Weapons and More!

The next patch could be releasing sooner than expected! Here’s everything you need to know!

Patch V1430

Fortnite has been rolling out content for the Marvel-themed season.

Now we are nearing the halfway point and have had two patches.

The next one could be releasing next week however!

Here’s what we know.

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 Patch Notes
3 New Skins – Black Panther and Venom
4 More Additions

Release Date

Typically, Epic has released patches every two weeks, as they no longer do weekly patches.

However, a tweet by a renowned Fortnite data miner has players wondering if they are going back to weekly updates.

ShiinaBR noted that patch V14.30 has been added into the staging servers.

They noted this typically means the patch releases the following week!

1430 1
NICE – Back to weekly updates?

Patch Notes

By now, most of you are well aware that Epic does not like to release patch notes for whatever reason.

Instead, we must rely on Epic Games creators to post the patch notes on Twitter the night before the update.

New Skins – Black Panther and Venom

StonewallTabor posted the following image the day the season released, as it was a part of the releases comics Marvel and Fortnite collaborated on.

New Mavel Skins 329x500 2
LEAKED – New Marvel skins?

In this image we can see the following unreleased Marvel characters:

  • Ghost Rider
  • Venom
  • Blade
  • Daredevil

Blade was released this week, so we can expect the others soon!

More Additions

Since the season is Marvel-themed we can suspect Epic has some cards up their sleeves.

