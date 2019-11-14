FM 20 Touch: New features bring portable version closer to full game

Playing Football Manager on the go has never been that easy. Not every laptop is powerful enough to handle the game, and those that are can rarely be pulled out on a busy train to let you take on your next big game.

That's where FM 20 Touch comes in. It is a streamlined version perfect for an iPad and a Nintendo Switch.

With a release date of 19 November, FM 20 Touch will hit the shelves at the same time as the full version, but many fans wonder what features will be in this slightly toned-down version of the game.

Well Sports Interactive have a few answers for us...

Club Vision

NEW FEATURE: The board will give you a long-term plan to stick to

A new feature to the full Football Manager 2020 experience, Club Vision will be in FM 20 Touch too.

The Club Vision is an agreement between you and the board of your new team that lays out the path they want you to follow for not only the current season but even 3 or 4 years down the line.

It is a feature that adds more realism and depth to the Football Manager world. It brings more accountability to you as a manager, but it isn't just something you have to accept. You can negotiate with the board to make some competitions less important or play a different style of football.

Youth development centre

NURTURE TALENT: Look after your young players every step of the way

FM 20 Touch will allow you to mold a generation of footballing talent.

You can take full control of your youth team operations in a new hub. Nurturing your young stars from when they arrive at the club until they are ready to take your team to the next level.

Contract negotiations

STREAMLINED DEALS: It's easier than ever before to get a deal done

A new interface has been bought in to FM 20 Touch to make negotiating contracts quicker and easier.

FM 20 Touch will also include the new playing time terminology, which gives you a clearer idea of how often players expect to be named on the teamsheet and makes it easier to manage your squad rotation and keep the team happy.

Improved graphics

SCREAMER: Watch your players make magic

While not a selling point, it is nice to see FM 20 Touch update and upgrade the graphics of the match engine, which got a big improvement in the full version this year.

Redesigned player and manager models, improved lighting and overhauled pitch visuals all come together to create a more engaging experience.

Golden Generation and Dream Transfer

PERKS: Unlock extras this year

Guarantee yourself an extremely talented crop of youngers coming through at once with the new Golden Generation unlockable or transfer the player of your dreams with the Dream Transfer consumable.

These are unlockable achievements that anyone can earn through playing the game, and not micro-transaction pay-to-win features, so don't worry!

FM 20 Touch Compatible Devices

These are the iOS and Android devices that you can play FM 20 Touch with this year!

iOS

iPad Air 1 & 2iPad Air 2019iPad Mini 2, 3 & 4iPad Mini 2019iPad Pro 12.9, 11, 10.5 and 9.7iPad (2017)iPad (2018)iPad (2019)

Note:- Minimum supported operating system is iOS 10.0- If you have an iPad mini and are unsure if it is compatible with Football Manager 2020 Touch, please look on the reverse for the Model Number and then visit the Apple website

Android

Acer Iconia One 10 B3-A40Acer Iconia One 10 B3-A40 FHDAcer Iconia One 10 B3-A50 FHDAsus Zenpad 3S 10 Z500KLGoogle Pixel CHTC Nexus 9Huawei MediaPad M2Huawei MediaPad M2 10.0Huawei MediaPad M3 8.4Huawei MediaPad M5 8Huawei MediaPad M5 10Huawei MediaPad M5 10 ProHuawei MediaPad T3 8.0Huawei MediaPad T3 10.0Lenovo Moto TabLenovo Tab 2 A10-70Lenovo Tab 4 10Lenovo Tab 4 10 PlusLenovo Tab 4 8 PlusLenovo Yoga Tab 3 PlusLG G Pad II 10.1Nvidia Shield TabletNvidia Shield Tablet LTESamsung Galaxy Tab Active 2Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 8.0Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 T580, T585Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 P580, P585Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2019 8Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2019 10.1Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5Samsung Galaxy Tab S5eXiaomi MiPad 3Xiaomi MiPad 4

Note:- Minimum supported operating system is Android 5.0 Lollipop