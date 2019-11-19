Football Manager 2020 Demo: Try the latest game for free!

It is Football Manager 2020 release day and fans around the world are rejoicing.

Those that pre-ordered the game have had access to the Beta for a while now, and the full version along with Mobile and Touch dropped today.

However, if you are keeping your powder dry and waiting to test the game yourself without paying upfront then you are in luck, as the FM 20 Demo is now available.

How to get the Football Manager 2020 Demo

STEAM STORE: Try out the game for free!

It couldn't be easier to install the Demo and try out FM 20 for free.

READ MORE: 7 tips & tricks to kick off your managerial journey on FM 20

Just open Steam and search "Football Manager 2020" in the Store. From there you will have an option to download the Demo without paying anything. It is currently only available for those with Windows PC, but as the full game is available to Mac users too then you can expect a Mac demo at some point too.

What do you get?

CLUB VISION: An agreement between you and the board on how the team will progress

The Demo gives you complete access to the new game, so you get to jump in and manage a club at the start of the 2019/20 season.

You'll get to experience the new features like Club Vision and Code of Conduct, as well as get a feel for the new match engine and youth development features.

READ MORE: Every new feature in FM 20

There will be a cut-off point though. Usually, the FM demo will cut you off around Christmas, but you can continue your save if you purchase the full game, which is well worth the money!