FIFA 23 end game is here with Team 5 out for FUTTIES we are almost at the end of the FUTTIES promo. With FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team, players have been receiving insane upgrades covered by the iconic pink cards, one of the most enjoyable promos of the year and it is clear to see why.

FUTTIES is most known for its huge upgrades on players, but not all players are already stand out players included into this promo. FUTTIES offers the chances for other cards in the game to be used, players that are maybe not usable in FIFA currently. 57-rated Headley has received a huge upgrade and this is why we love FUTTIES!

Without further or do, here is how you complete FUTTIES Premium Headley objectives for free!

FUTTIES Premium Headley (94 OVR)

Headley joins the FUTTIES promo as an 94-rated LWB who can also play as a LB. He is blistering pace, maxing out at 99 pace while almost maxing out his physicality at 97.

He is a very good player in game with all round incredible stats, currently playing in the Championship he may not be the perfect fit for your team chemistry, however, being English he will still be easy to slot in.

click to enlarge Headley

Objectives

To earn FUTTIES Premium Headley you must complete the following objectives. The easiest way to complete these objectives is by playing Squad Battles on semi-pro difficulty!

ASSIST MASTERY

Assist 7 goals using players from England in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

STACKING GOALS

Score 2 goals during 3 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

PASSING THROUGH

Assist 2 goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Loading...

WINNING FORMULA

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) having Min. 3 Players from England in your Starting XI.

For the latest FIFA 23 and EA FC content keep up to date with RealSport101.