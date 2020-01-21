FIFA Online 4: What is it, available countries, when is it coming to the UK, game modes & more

You may not have heard of it, but FIFA Online 4 is one of the most popular versions of the FIFA franchise in the world.

Similar to the global smash hit Fortnite, FIFA Online is free to play, but it is only available in South Korea and South East Asia.

What is FIFA Online 4?

FIFA Online 4 is a free-to-download online-only version of the FIFA series, exclusive to PC.

The latest edition was released in May 2018, with the first-ever version FIFA Online arriving back in May 2010.

FIFA pro and streamer Ivan “BorasLegend” Lapanje was invited to play FIFA Online 3 back in 2017, with the Croatian revealing many features of the game.

FIFA Online is a hybrid between Ultimate Team and normal FIFA, with even elements of Career Mode thrown in there.

Depending on which mode you play, the players you sign for your club can improve the more games they play for you.

You can then battle with this team online or vs com in tournaments, as you strive to build the best squad on the planet and climb to the top of the rankings.

You can play with FIFA players since Ultimate Team came into existence, so expect to see Manchester United legends teams featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Darren Fletcher.

What countries is FIFA Online 4 available in?

FIFA Online 4 is available in South Korea and South East Asian countries.

This includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

When is it arriving in the UK and the rest of the world?

The UK and the rest of the world have not seen a version of FIFA Online since FIFA World.

This was released worldwide in May 2014, six months after he had already appeared in Brazil and Russia.

It was then taken off the web in July 2015. Along with fellow EA free-to-play titles Battlefield Heroes, Battlefield Play4Free and Need for Speed: World.

What game modes can you play?

There are a whole host of different mode on FIFA Online 4:

Official Match – the equivalent of kick-off on regular FIFA. Take your team and challenge others around the world. You have options to play 2v2 and 3v3 with your mates as well.

Fantasy Team Manager – this is where you tweak your team. Adjust your tactics and personnel, although you will be limited to three formations that your manager can use.

Invitation Match – choose your fantasy team or a real-life club and face-off with other players or friends.

Transfer Market – You can sign any player since FIFA 09 including in-form cards, Team of the Years, ICONs and more. With so many players available, you can pick up some useful cards for a relatively low cost.

Item – pick up items for your squad, including fitness and stats boosts from here.

Store – need more players? Head to the store to open packs just like in Ultimate Team.

