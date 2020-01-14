FIFA 20: SIX players who are way better in FIFA than in real life

Over the years there have always been many FIFA players who performed way better in-game than they did in real life, with plenty more candidates justifying higher ratings than they were given.

There were then the players who were poles apart from how they were performing that season.

Whether this be thanks to overpowered speed and strength stats, had crazy positioning or were just physically imposing, it was crazy what they could produce in the game, especially on Ultimate Team.

RealSport looks at six players who punched well above their weight in FIFA over the years.

Tiemoue Bakayoko

French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was part of the Monaco squad that fired the Monegasques to the Champions League semi-finals in 2017.

He swiftly made the £40 million move to Premier League champions Chelsea, as a replacement for the miserly Nemanja Matic.

With high passing, pace, dribbling and defending scores – he’s exactly the sort of player Chelsea would want in their ranks.

Sadly, the defensive midfielder’s debut season in England went from bad to worse.

A lowly performance against Watford back in 2017, which consisted of misplaced passes, clumsy challenges and constantly losing possession pretty much summed up his time at Chelsea and he was loaned out for the 2018-19 season to AC Milan.

Upon his arrival at the San Siro, then-manager Gennaro Gattuso labelled Bakayoko as having 'defects'.

Emmanuel Emenike

Nigerian forward Emmanuel Emenike made famous by Youtuber KSI in the days of FIFA 13 was arguably the most overpowered striker in the FIFA series of all time.

His pace and strength carried him through games, he had an unstoppable right foot and was always in the right place for a classic sweaty goal.

During his loan spell to West Ham back in 2016, Emenike bagged two goals against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup match which ended 5-1 to the Hammers.

Unfortunately, he did not manage to record another goal in the Premier League and was sent to Olympiacos from Fenerbahçe for £3 million in July 2017.

The 32-year-old has been a free agent since the end of the 2017/18 season, with his professional career looking over.

Aiden McGeady

Quick feet but a lack of end product is probably the way to sum up Aiden McGeady.

The Republic of Ireland winger is currently playing for League One outfit Sunderland but punches well above his weight on FIFA.

He peaked on FIFA 12, where he scored a brilliant 84 in-form rating when he chanced his arm in the Russian Premier League with Spartak Moscow.

The rapid pace and incredible dribbling ability meant McGeady was capable of running around anyone. Shooting at 77 meant he was sound in front of goal, too.

Felipe Santana

Nowadays an overpowered 80 overall centre back is non-existent. Felipe Santana boasted pace, strength, shooting and solid defending stats making him quite the defender back on FIFA 13.

His nation and club allowed him to appear in some overpowered teams that were very cheap. Even your in-form Sergio Aguero had troubles getting pass this man.

Despite the popularity in FIFA, Felipe Santana has struggled for regular in recent seasons and is currently a free agent following his release from Atletico Mineiro in 2018.

Gabriel Agbonlahor

Despite being the best silver strikers on Ultimate Team ever, Agbonlahor only managed to score 86 goals in all competitions over a 13-year career.

His 74 rated card on FIFA 13 would fetch 70,000 coins on the transfer market, but this was still a fall from his 82 gold card on FIFA 10 (pictured)

His retirement came as his main asset, his pace, deteriorated, but it was still a surprise to see the former England international bow of the game aged 32.

Bebe

Tiago Manuel Dias Correia or Bebe may have starred in the Portuguese second division, but tanked when he arrived at Manchester United.

He was famously signed for United by Sir Alex Ferguson, despite the manager having never seen the Portuguese - who starred at the Homeless World Cup.

In FIFA 18, though, he is very good indeed. With 83 pace, he’s quick enough to get around most defenders.

While, solid shooting, dribbling and passing makes him a threat inside and outside the box.

A bulky frame helps him hold the ball up in the midfield – which often comes in handy.

Who have been your overpowered FIFA heroes over the years? Let us know in the comments section below!