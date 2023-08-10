The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with PSV's CDM Ibrahim Sangare getting his own Premium FUTTIES card via SBC.

The 25-year-old from Ivory Coast has been stellar for PSV since he signed in 2020, playing in over 135 matches for the Dutch side since his arrival. He's helped them win to KNVB Cups and three Johan Cruyff shields in that span of time.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

So if you want to know how to complete the Sangare FUTTIES Premium SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Ibrahim Sangare Premium FUTTIES (93 OVR)

Sangare FUTTIES

Start Date: Thursday, 10 August.

Expiry Date: Wednesday, 16 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Ibrahim Sangare Premium FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

Number of players from Eredivisie: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Ibrahima Sangare FUTTIES Premium card.

Estimated cost: 32,000 FUT Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Ibrahima Sangare Premium FUTTIES SBC.

Sangare SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Is Ibrahima Sangare Premium FUTTIES worth it?

While you may think that Sangare being from Ivory Coast and having an Eredivisie linkup is not worth it, for the cost, which is incredibly cheap, it may be worth picking it up by completing this SBC.

It's a good way to spend your FUT coins as we're preparing for the impending release for EA FC 24. Speaking of which, check out everything you need to know about EA Sports FC 24 right here.