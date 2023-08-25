FIFA 23 continues celebrating their final big event ahead of EA Sports FC 24's launch - FUTTIES! With the launch of Team 6, players can now try to get their hands on a Rodri FUTTIES card via Objectives.

Getting FUT cards via Objectives can be a grind, but it's infinitely cheaper than trying to complete SBC (Squad Building Challenges) and can net you amazing rewards along the way.

So, if you want to know how to complete all Leroy Sane FUTTIES Objectives, here's how to do it so you can add him to your collection in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Sane FUTTIES FIFA 23 Objectives

This is the list of challenges you need to complete if you want to add Sane FUTTIES to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Squad.

Clever Six: Assist six goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions ).

six goals in on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or and FUT ). Bundesliga Star: Score five goals using a Player from Bundesliga in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions ).

five goals using a Player from Bundesliga in on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or and FUT ). Playmaking Expert: Score and Assist in three separate matches using a German player in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions ).

and in three matches using a German player in on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or and FUT ). Double Up: Score at least two goals in three separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions ) having Min. 3 German Players in your Starting 11.

at least two goals in three matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or and FUT ) having Min. 3 German Players in your Starting 11. Win 7: Win seven Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

When do the Sane FUTTIES Objectives expire?

You don't have a lot of time to complete the Leroy Sane FUTTIES Objectives as they'll only be available for five days starting on 25 August. The last day to complete them and claim your Sane FUTTIES card is on 30 August.

And that's it! We hope this guide helps you acquire a very amazing FIFA 23 FUT card for your roster. FUTTIES are powerful items so Leroy Sane should come in very handy to clutch close matches!