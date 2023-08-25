FIFA 23: FUTTIES Team 6 Official COUNTDOWN!

FIFA 23 end game promos are well underway with the induction of Cover Star Icons and FUTTIES, this marks the finals promos of the EA Sports FIFA franchise. We have had 5 FUTTIES teams so far and now we look to go into out final with Team 6.

As we head into what should be our final Friday of FUTTIES promo we should be seeing a FUTTIES Team 6 released at 6:00 pm BST. Along with FUTTIES Team 6 there may be a 'Best of' available in packs with the potential additions of up to two FUTTIES Hero cards.

One thing we can expect is that FUTTIES Team 6 will be our best team yet! With this being said, lets jump into the rumours and leaks surrounding FUTTIES Team 6!

Team 6 countdown

FUTTIES Team 6 official countdown is on, this marks the end of the FUTTIES promo for FIFA 23 and a final FUTTIES for the FIFA franchise!

FUTTIES Team 6 Official Countdown Loading...

FUTTIES Team 6 predictions

Each FUTTIES promo has a star man, this player is guaranteed to be 99 rated, so who will it be for FUTTIES Team 6? @TradingEi predicts that it will be Lewandowski with a 98 rated Odegaard and Dybala just behind him. Also a newly transferred Cuadrado could be on the cards!

Expect there to be a couple of transferred players to be added into this promo. This opens up to the likes of seeing a potential Harry Kane with a Bayern Munich card.

Last FUTTIES promo also seen the likes of Cover Star Icons released at the same time as FUTTIES Team 6, thus we can look forward to expecting the same this week.

click to enlarge

As there are no strong leaks or indications towards who will be in team 6, we look forward until 6:00pm BST on who EA Sports will include into this team! We will continue to update this page as there are more reliable leaks!

For the latest FIFA 23 news, keep up to date with RealSport101.