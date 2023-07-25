FIFA 23: Maldini FUT Birthday Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

With the end game of FIFA 23 here the excitement for EA FC 24 continues to grow.

However, there is still plenty going on in FIFA 23 at the moment with FUTTIES released and new announcements being made on a daily basis.

The latest addition to Ultimate Team is Maldini FUT Birthday Icon being released as a Squad Building Challenge. Lets dive into how to complete this SBC the cheapest and easiest way!

FUT Birthday Icon Maldini

Maldini has been re-released into the game as an SBC, after previously being released in FUT Birthday promo back in April, 2023.

You can purchase this card on the transfer market for 1,2 million coins while his Squad Building Challenge costs approximately 1,33 million coins.

We can expect to see the price of this SBC drop down closer to his card on the transfer market or potentially less in the coming days.

Expiry date

The FUT Birthday Icon Squad Building Challenge (SBC) made its debut on Tuesday, 25 July 2023, and is scheduled to be available for a period of 47 days, concluding on Sunday, 10 September 2023. This exciting SBC offers players a limited-time opportunity to unlock special Icon cards to enhance their Ultimate Team experience.

How much does this SBC cost

FUT Birthday Icon Paolo Maldini currently costs 1.33 million coins to complete.

The squad building challenge will take 11 challenges to complete before you can acquire this card.

Squad Building Challenge solutions

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

On a Loan

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Il Capitano

# of players from Milan: Min 1

IF+TOTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Squadra Azzurra

# of players from Italy: Min 1

IF+TOTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

League Legend

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 11

Top-Notch

IF+TOTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 11

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

# of players in the Squad: 11

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

# of players in the Squad: 11

92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

# of players in the Squad: 11

Credit to EasySBC.io for the cheapest and easiest SBC solutions for this Maldini SBC.