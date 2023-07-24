FIFA 23 FUTTIES Team 2: Start date, predictions, & SBCs

The FUTTIES promo has finally returned to FIFA with the latest release being on 21 July, 2023.

The famous promo FUTTIES is known for its pink cards with fun boosted cards to play with in Ultimate Team. With the addition of many new SBCs, objectives and players to pack, this promo marks the endgame of FIFA 23.

As we head closer to FUTTIES Team 2, there are many predictions as to who will potentially be added to this team. Without further or do, lets get right into it!

FUTTIES Team 2 predictions

As the excitement continues to build through FUTTIES promo, more predictions and leaks arise on which players will receive a FUTTIES card.

Lionel Messi

Number 1 on our list has to be the new Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, after missing out on FUTTIES Team 1, we can predict to see him join Team 2. With Cristiano Ronaldo making it into Team 1, it is only right for Messi to join the fun in what we would predict to be a 99-rated card!

Upgraded from Messi's TOTY 98-rated card, FUTTIES Messi could potentially be the best card in the game and he will be Inter Miami's best-rated player in the game by 11 ratings ahead of 88-rated Higuain.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Recently retired, Ibrahimovic may have one last chance at receiving a big upgrade in FIFA. There could be the possibility of an end-of-era card, however, if EA do not decide to do this then FUTTIES will be the next best thing!

A throwback to a younger Zlatan with high pace, 5-star skills and a 5-star weak foot. This could be the perfect way to end FIFA 23 and also celebrate Ibrahimovic's world-class career.

Mykhailo Mudryk

After a shaky start to his Chelsea career Mudryk is certainly one of the most talented players in the Premier League yet he has to prove it in the upcoming season.

FUTTIES Mudryk would be one of the most enjoyable cards to play with and with next season shortly approaching, it is possible that we see cards of his reaching the 90's in EA FC 24.

Moussa Diaby

With the latest Aston Villa signing being Moussa Diaby, Aston Villa fans will be excited to use his FUT card. FUTTIES will allow Aston Villa and Premier League fans to use his transferred card without having to wait until EA FC 24!

A fantastic player both in real life and in FIFA, FUTTIES Diaby would be the perfect edition to FUTTIES Team 2. This card would be his biggest FUT card yet with his second highest card being his FIFA 23 94 rated TOTS.

Brahim Diaz

Another newly transferred player this time Brahim Diaz returning to Real Madrid could be on the list for FUTTIES Team 2. With fantastic stats for a CAM, Brahim Diaz would be an exciting player to play with in FIFA 23.

The new Real Madrid star joins the likes of Bellingham in joining for the 2023/24 season where he will look to leave his mark in the Real Madrid team.

FUTTIES Team 2 start date

FUTTIES has been out since Friday, 21 July 2023 at 6:00pm BST. The whole promo is expected to run to mid-August.

We can expect to see Team 2 of FUTTIES start Friday, 28 July 2023 at 6:00pm BST. and run until Friday, 4 August.

‘Best Of’ in packs now

'Best Of' makes a return to FIFA 23 ultimate team through the latest Week 1 FUTTIES promo. The best players throughout FIFA 23's FUT are now available in packs again!

With OTW, TOTY and many other promos in the best of, this is your time to potentially pack the best players in the game.

We are soon to see if there will be more Best Of players being released with Team 2 potentially out this Friday.

FUTTIES Heroes

We finally have our first FUTTIES Hero card through Tim Cahill, we can expect to see more on the way throughout the week heading into Team 2 of FUTTIES.

With more Hero FUTTIES cards on the way, which Hero cards would you like to see boosted?

Find out more about FUTTIE Hero predictions here.

