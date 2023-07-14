FIFA 23 Level Up Ferran Torres SBC Cheapest Solutions

FIFA 23 Level Up Team 2 is finally here and we have a group of amazing cards from what is expected to be one of the final large promos going into the end game of FIFA 23!

EA has announced a new Level Up SBC starring 92-rated Ferran Torres with the potential of boosting him up to 94-rated!

Without further or do let's break down what is required to achieve this card.

Level Up Ferran Torres

How do you complete the Level Up Ferran Torres squad builder challenge (SBC)?

Firstly you will need the following requirements to complete this card:

1x85 Rated squad

1x 87 Rated squad

How do you boost Level Up Ferran Torres from a 92-rated left-winger to a 94-rated striker?

Objective to upgrade: Assist in 20 separate matches with 6 Spanish players in your starting 11

Level Up Ferran Torres (pre-boost)

Level Up Ferran Torres (boosted)

Level Up Ferran Torres SBC Solutions

As previously mentioned, two squads are required to complete this squad builder challenge.

Currently listed below are the cheapest squads that you can complete to obtain Level Up Ferran Torres. We will continue to update this with the cheapest SBC solutions from EasySBC.

Level Up Ferran Torres SBC Solutions

Level Up Ferran Torres SBC Solutions

Ferran Torres SBC specifics

In order to complete this SBC you will have requirements for your SBC building being:

Barcelona

Min. 1 Player from Barcelona

Min. Team Rating: 85

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR Team of the Season

Min. Team Rating: 87

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Level Up objective to upgrade

Assist in 20 separate matches with 6 Spanish players in your starting 11

When does Ferran Torres SBC expire

Level Up Ferran Torres squad builder challenge is available for 14 days until 6:00pm on July 28.

Keep up to date with the latest Level Up information here!