FIFA 23 Level Up 2 LIVE: Full squad, SBCs, & solutions

Level Up Team 2 promo is finally with us and it has revealed all of the Level 2 players after a week of waiting.

Following on from the FIFA 23 Level Up Team 1 which has been live since Friday 7 July, Team 2 has a new batch of players that we are excited to get our hands on. These can be completed through Squad Builder Challenges (SBC's)

With all eyes on EA Sports FC news as well, it's a great time for FUT players!

What is Level Up?

Level Up allows you the player to upgrade FUT cards announced in Team 1 and Team 2 through specific Objectives, boosting ratings, skills, and chemistry. Enjoy themed content and limited-time opportunities to enhance your squad. Experience the next level of gameplay with FUT Level Up.

FUT Level Up Team 2

Level Up Team 2 is finally here and we have some amazing cards to share with you below!

Full Level Up Team 2!

Martinelli

Level Up 2 Martinelli

Level Up 2 Martinelli

Goretzka

Level Up 2 Goretzka

Level Up 2 Goretzka

Varane

Level Up 2 Varane

Level Up 2 Varane

Caio Henrique

Level Up Caio Henrique

Level Up Caio Henrique

Tchouameni

Level Up Tchouameni

Level Up Tchouameni

Atal

Level Up Atal

Level Up Atal

Djalo

Level Up Djalo

Level Up Djalo

Nunez

Level Up Nunez

Level Up Nunez

Malen

Level Up Malen

Level Up Malen

Kalulu

Level Up Kalulu

Level Up Kalulu

Berardi

Level Up Berardi

Level Up Berardi

EA FC 24 latest

Level Up Team 2 will be one of the final promotions we see in the FIFA franchise as we start to head closer and closer to a new era of EAFC 24.

Here is a quick overview of what we know officially about EA Sports FC 24, for more details click here:

FC24 Cover!

Release Date:

EA Sports FC 24 will be released on 29 September

Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition before 22 August grants seven days of early access

EAFC 24 Frostbite Engine and HyperMotionV:

HyperMotionV: Captured real match data to create the most dynamic football game yet

PlayStyles: True-to-life behaviors for unique player movements and abilities

Frostbite Engine: Revolutionised with realistic player models and enhanced details

New Era of Ultimate Team:

Ultimate Team Evolutions: Upgrade players through Evolutions objectives for authentic experiences

PlayStyles: Build your Ultimate Team based on playstyle, not just ratings and stats

Women's Football: Women are now part of Ultimate Team, expanding squad building options

EAFC 24 Clubs:

Formerly Pro Clubs, now rebranded as Clubs

Crossplay support for connecting and competing with friends globally

Player Career & Manager Career:

Player agent feature allows customization of the path to glory

Spectator Mode in Manager Career allows focusing on coaching

Updated personality system and new training features for improved player development

Authenticity:

19,000 authentic players, 700 clubs, 30+ leagues, 100+ stadiums

Haaland is the new cover star, replacing Mbappe from FIFA 23

Haaland cover star

For more content, check out everything you need to know about EA Sports FC 24.