FIFA 23 Level Up 2 Best Cards

If you are looking for some end game madness then look no further than Level Up Team 2. While EA FC has taken the limelight this week, there is still plenty of fun to be had in FIFA 23.

Level Up Team 2 has arrived with some new amazing cards. We'll take you through our favourites right here.

Gabriel Martinelli (94 OVR -> 96 OVR)

The Arsenal LM gets a mega card in this promo and is set to be a real menace to defences everywhere. His 94 OVR card has 98 pace, 97 dribbling, and 89 shooting to be a true goal-scoring threat.

But when taken to 96 OVR that becomes 99 pace, 98 dribbling, and 90 shooting. What a combination!

Aurelien Tchouameni (94 OVR -> 96 OVR)

One of Real Madrid's arsenal of young midfielders, this Tchouameni card is set to fill your CDM role for a long time to come.

His 94 OVR card is a ball-playing beast with 94 physicality, 92 pace, and 92 defending but the 96 OVR card is truly excellent.

That version of Tchouameni has 96 physicality, 94 defending, and 93 pace. This all comes with excellent passing too to be a proper deep-lying playmaker and ball winner.

Leon Goretzka (96 OVR -> 98 OVR)

The best card from this week's promo is Leon Goretzka. The Bayern CM can do it all, and with this card, he'll be a versatile midfielder to suit any system.

The 96 OVR Goretzka has 91+ in every stat, but the headlines are 95 physicality and 93 passing. Once leveled up to his 98 OVR card the numbers go insane. Everything is a 93 or better, with 98 physicality, 95 passing, and 94 dribbling. That's a dominant force if ever we saw one!

Full Level Up Team 2 squad

You can check out the full Level Up Team 2 squad here. There is also a Ferran Torres SBC that looks tasty!