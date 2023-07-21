FIFA 23: How to complete FUTTIES Gosens Objectives

FIFA 23 FUTTIES is finally here, with an amazing first batch of players released via packs, SBC's and now Objectives with FUTTIES Gosens.

As EA Sports FC quickly approaches, lets enjoy the end of FIFA 23 with one last FIFA FUTTIES promo.

Without further or do, lets dive right into how to complete FUTTIES Gosens objectives.

FUTTIES Gosens Objective

To complete the Robin Gosens FUTTIES objectives, you must fulfill the following tasks:

German Precision (XP) : Assist 6 goals using German players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Assist 6 goals using German players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Tactical Aim : Score a goal during 3 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) using a player from Serie A.

: Score a goal during 3 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) using a player from Serie A. Flash Through : Assist 3 goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Assist 3 goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Fine Touch : Score 2 Finesse Goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score 2 Finesse Goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Winning Formula: Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) having Min. 3 German players in your Starting XI.

93 rated FUTTIES Gosens can play LWB, LB and LM therefore, he could be the perfect fir for your Ultimate Team.

With all objectives being played in semi-pro squad battles, it shouldn't be too difficult for you to obtain this amazing card!

Full list of FIFA 23 FUTTIES players so far

Cristiano Ronaldo (99 OVR)

Julia Alvarez (97 OVR)

Di Maria (97 OVR)

Son (96 OVR)

Gomez (96 OVR)

Bennacer (95 OVR)

Gosens (93 OVR)

Vinicius Jr. (98 OVR)

Jota (96 OVR)

Kent (95 OVR)

FUTTIES heroes

We are still yet to see Hero FUTTIES announced in FIFA 23. Allowing players to get final game time out of their favorite FUT Hero cards as by the end game of FIFA 23 many are not usable anymore.

Recently leaked by @DonkTrading and now official, FUTTIES hero cards are now in the game! We are yet to see official confirmation of this, however, we can expect it soon! We will update this once we have official confirmation.



