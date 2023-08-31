FIFA 23 Donald Love Premium FUTTIES Objectives

FIFA 23 is coming to a close but there is still life at the end game! With FUTTIES and Cover Star Icons promo fully underway, EA Sports is finishing the FIFA franchise with a bang!

SBCs are continuing to drop within FUTTIES, giving fans some of the best cards we have ever seen wrapped in the iconic pink from FUTTIES and FUTTIES Premium.

The latest card to be released into the game is FUTTIES premium Donald Love who joins the FUTTIES promo as a 96-rated right back. He is available to complete for free so without further ado, let's dive into how you can complete these objectives!

Donald Love (96 OVR)

A random yet exciting card joining the FUTTIES promo as Love joins the fun being boosted from 61 rated to 96 rated. The Morecambe full back can play as a RB, LB and even RWB.

Now this card may not be the most usable due to links, however, if you are Scottish or are a Morecambe fan then this is a dream card!

click to enlarge Donald Love

Start Date: Saturday, 30 August.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 18 September.

Objectives

The easiest way to complete this card is by playing a minimum of 5 squad battle matches on semi-pro difficulty, this way you will complete the objectives fairly easily.

You can earn this card for free by completing the following objectives:

ASSISTANCE NEEDED

Assist 4 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

PASS & SHOOT

Score and assist 2 goals in the same match in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

DEFENDER POWER

Assist a goal using a Defender in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

WIN 5

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

And that is it! As easy as that, in just 5 matches you can collect this 96 rated FUTTIES Premium Donald Love objectives card. A great card if you can fit him into your team, however, we are sure that this card will mainly be used for future SBCs.

For the latest FIFA 23 content keep up to date with the latest on RealSport101.