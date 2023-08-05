FIFA 23 Cole FUTTIES Hero SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with English icon Joe Cole getting his own FUTTIES Hero card via SBC.

Joe Cole had a prominent career in the English Premier League, especially with Chelsea, spending seven years with the Bues. He's a three time Premier League champion, lifted two FA Cups, almost win the Champions League in 2008 and was named Chelsea's player of the year in the 2007-08 season.

FUTTIES Hero cards celebrate past achievements from players that shined bright in previous seasons, so it's no surprise that Joe Cole is the recipient of one in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

So if you want to know how to complete the Joe Cole FUTTIES Hero SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Joe Cole FUTTIES Hero (97 OVR)

Joe Cole FUTTIES

Start Date: Saturday, 5 August.

Expiry Date: Thursday, 17 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit three squads to unlock the Joe Cole FUTTIES Hero card, with the requirements as follows:

England

#Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Mixed Players pack.

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Rare Gold Players pack.

Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Gold Players pack.

Estimated cost: 343,000 FUT coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Joe Cole FUTTIES Hero SBC.

England

England SBC

Premier League

Premier League SBC

Top Form

Top Form SBC

