FIFA 23 Cahill FUTTIES Hero SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Australian icon Tim Cahill getting his own FUTTIES Hero card via SBC.

Cahill retired from professional football in 2019 after spending the vast majority of his career at two clubs - Millwall (1998-2004) and Everton (2004-2012).

FUTTIES Hero cards celebrate past achievements from players that shined bright in previous seasons, so it's no surprise that Cahill is the recipient of one in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

So if you want to know how to complete the Tim Cahill FUTTIES Hero SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Tim Cahill FUTTIES Hero (95 OVR)

Start Date: Saturday, 22 July.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 19 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit two squads to unlock the Tim Cahill FUTTIES Hero card, with the requirements as follows:

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Mixed Players pack.

Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.

Estimated cost: 261,750 coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Tim Cahill FUTTIES Hero SBC.

Premier League

Top Form

Is Tim Cahill FUTTIES Hero worth it?

If you're looking for a new ST option, it's definitely not a bad shout and is way cheaper than the previous FUTTIES SBC with Heung Min Son.

The best part of the Cahill FUTTIES Hero card is that he can link up perfectly with Premier League FUT cards, so if that's what you're after, Cahill is almost a no-brainer.