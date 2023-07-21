FIFA 23 Son FUTTIES Premium SBC Cheapest Solutions

FIFA 23 FUTTIES are here, signifying the final event of the game ahead of EA Sports FC 24's release. As such, a new Heung Min Son FUTTIES Premium SBC has just dropped.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

With that said, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Heung Min Son FUTTIES Premium SBC so you can complete it and earn an amazing card for your Ultimate Team roster in FIFA 23.

Heung Min Son FUTTIES Premium (96 OVR)

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EA Sports Son FUTTIES Premium card

Start Date: Friday, 21 July

Expiry Date: Friday, 18 August

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit four squads to unlock the Heung Min Son FUTTIES Premium card, with the requirements as follows:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Spurs: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold pack

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack

Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Mixed Players pack

91-Rated Squad

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack

Cost: 559,600 coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Son FUTTIES Premium SBC.

Tactical Emulation

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: easySBC Tactical Emulation SBC

Premier League

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: easySBC Premier League solution

Top Form

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: easySBC Top Form solution

91-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: easySBC 91-Rated squad solution

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Is Son FUTTIES worth it?

The Son FUTTIES card is not cheap by any means, but if you got the resources laying around to not invest that much into the SBC then it's definitely a must-pick.