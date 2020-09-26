Anthony Joshua inclusion may just save Volta in FIFA 21

EA could experience huge growth in popularity for their street football game mode as AJ is introduced.

FIFA 21 VOLTA brings us superstars not only from beyond the footballing world.

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s inclusion in VOLTA could inspire a new found enthusiasm for the game mode.

Anthony Joshua in VOLTA

With many fans having lost interest in VOLTA come the end of FIFA 20, EA have made some huge changes, literally!

BEAST: Luckily you’ll be facing AJ on the pitch rather than in the ring!

The introduction of AJ will no doubt inspire a wave of interest in VOLTA from current FIFA addicts.

READ MORE: How to access Anthony Joshua in FIFA 21 VOLTA

We could also see UFC and boxing fans investing in FIFA 21 just to get their hands on the big man!

Other superstars in VOLTA

LEGENDARY NUMBER 14: Thierry Henry will dominate VOLTA in FIFA 21

EA will introduce both Joshua and Diplo to play alongside some other big names. Here’s the list in full:

Kylian Mbappe

Kaka

Anthony Joshua

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Thierry Henry

Diplo

Joao Felix

Eric Cantona

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about VOLTA in FIFA 21

ICONs Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry and Kaka have been included, as well as young guns Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jaoa Felix.

AJ the first of many

We could see more unexpected Groundbreakers coming to VOLTA during FIFA 21, including stars from completely different environments and industries.

FIFA STREET: Brand new VOLTA stadiums in FIFA 21

EA could introduce characters from UFC 4 to VOLTA in the coming months.

Conor McGregor, amongst many other names, would get a lot of fans excited to play VOLTA for sure!

READ MORE: 7 Groundbreakers we want to see in FIFA 21 VOLTA