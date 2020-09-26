[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

Anthony Joshua inclusion may just save Volta in FIFA 21

EA could experience huge growth in popularity for their street football game mode as AJ is introduced.

by Mark Pangalos Sep 26, 2020
anthony joshua fifa 21

FIFA 21 VOLTA brings us superstars not only from beyond the footballing world.

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s inclusion in VOLTA could inspire a new found enthusiasm for the game mode.

Anthony Joshua in VOLTA

With many fans having lost interest in VOLTA come the end of FIFA 20, EA have made some huge changes, literally!

BEAST: Luckily you’ll be facing AJ on the pitch rather than in the ring!

The introduction of AJ will no doubt inspire a wave of interest in VOLTA from current FIFA addicts.

We could also see UFC and boxing fans investing in FIFA 21 just to get their hands on the big man!

Other superstars in VOLTA

thierry henry volta fifa 21
LEGENDARY NUMBER 14: Thierry Henry will dominate VOLTA in FIFA 21

EA will introduce both Joshua and Diplo to play alongside some other big names. Here’s the list in full:

  • Kylian Mbappe
  • Kaka
  • Anthony Joshua
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • Thierry Henry
  • Diplo
  • Joao Felix
  • Eric Cantona

ICONs Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry and Kaka have been included, as well as young guns Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jaoa Felix.

AJ the first of many

We could see more unexpected Groundbreakers coming to VOLTA during FIFA 21, including stars from completely different environments and industries.

fifa 21 volta
FIFA STREET: Brand new VOLTA stadiums in FIFA 21

EA could introduce characters from UFC 4 to VOLTA in the coming months.

Conor McGregor, amongst many other names, would get a lot of fans excited to play VOLTA for sure!

