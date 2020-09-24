UPDATED* FIFA 21: Soundtrack – Leaked Track List, Release Date, Predicted Artists & more

They are the songs that you will be listening to throughout the FIFA year, but what does EA have in store?

FIFA 21 is just around the corner, and the Soundtrack is set to feature some huge names this year!

When will the FIFA 21 Soundtrack be revealed?

There is no confirmed date for when the FIFA 21 Soundtrack will be revealed.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Volta Pitch Notes and more!

However, we can be pretty sure EA will release the Soundtrack within the next week. This will give us a week to get to know the new songs before the game is fully released on Friday, 9 October.

Leaked FIFA 21 Soundtrack

While still officially unconfirmed, gamers have uncovered the FIFA 21 soundtrack following the FIFA 21 Beta.

This year’s track list is made up of 25 songs.

Twitter user @FIFA21BetaLeak shared what they claim to be the confirmed FIFA 21 Soundtrack so far, linking to a Spotify playlist which contained the songs from the likes of Calvin Harris, Sia, Lil Mosey, and the late Mac Miller.

LEAKED! Could these be the tracks we see in FIFA 21?

Here is the leaked list in full:

Ay Caramba by Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo and Young T & Bugsey

Broken Love by Quarantino

Little Man – Extreme Works by Sia

Morrow by 070 Shake

Beginning by LA Priest

Bad Habits by Madame Gandhi

Stop this Flame – Celeste

Turn Up The Bass (Julian Jumpin Perez Jumpin Mix) by Tyree Cooper

Exit Sign by Kah-Lo

Synthfly by Cut ‘n’ Paste

Daddy’s Groove by Borracho

Live this Wild by Lil Mosey

Be Sharp Say Nowt by Patrick Topping

Pop Boy by Stormzy feat Aitch

The Riddle by Gigi D’Agostino

Heartbeat by DOU12E

Baiana by Bakermat

Listen to Their No by Underworld

Offence by Little Simz

The Function by Dai Burger

Win by Koder

Hmmm by TrueMendous

The Difference by Flume, Toro Y Moi

Hypnagogic by Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris

Blue World by Mac Miller

There are some popular names in and amongst that 25-track list, spanning from countries all over the world as EA look set to maintain their international vibe from FIFA 20!

Predicted Artists

Trying to predict the exact artists that will feature on the soundtrack is a near-impossible job.

DUTCH DEFENDER: Will an artist from the Netherlands feature on the FIFA 21 soundtrack?

But, following the closed beta, which was implemented to gain feedback to tweak the game, leaks and reveals have been reported.

They include the FIFA 21 soundtrack, the Roma badge, new walk-outs, and the absence of a particular league.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Editions

We can also predict artists based off of previous years. Indie/Indie Rock has been a mainstay in FIFA soundtracks for years, and as always, there should be a wave of international talent featuring, both established and up-and-coming!

EA to release a throwback soundtrack?

As good as that list is, it still feels as though it is missing something.

READ MORE: What will FIFA 21 look like on PS5?

FIFA have had some absolute classics over the years – Imagine Dragon’s ‘On Top of the World’ and Two Door Cinema Clubs ‘Sleeps Alone’ spring to mind – and it is those classic indie tunes that fail to make an appearance thus far.

TUNES! There was some belters on FIFA 20!

Fans would love EA to release a throwback soundtrack alongside the new FIFA 21 soundtrack, made up of the most popular FIFA songs over the years.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Player Ratings Predictions – who deserves an upgrade?