FIFA 21

*UPDATED* FIFA 21: Soundtrack – Leaked Track List, Release Date, Predicted Artists & more

They are the songs that you will be listening to throughout the FIFA year, but what does EA have in store?

Tom Young by Tom Young Sep 24, 2020
FIFA 21 Soundtrack Featured 2

FIFA 21 is just around the corner, and the Soundtrack is set to feature some huge names this year!

When will the FIFA 21 Soundtrack be revealed?

There is no confirmed date for when the FIFA 21 Soundtrack will be revealed.

However, we can be pretty sure EA will release the Soundtrack within the next week. This will give us a week to get to know the new songs before the game is fully released on Friday, 9 October.

Leaked FIFA 21 Soundtrack

While still officially unconfirmed, gamers have uncovered the FIFA 21 soundtrack following the FIFA 21 Beta.

This year’s track list is made up of 25 songs.

Twitter user @FIFA21BetaLeak shared what they claim to be the confirmed FIFA 21 Soundtrack so far, linking to a Spotify playlist which contained the songs from the likes of Calvin Harris, Sia, Lil Mosey, and the late Mac Miller.

IMG 1061
LEAKED! Could these be the tracks we see in FIFA 21?

Here is the leaked list in full:

  • Ay Caramba by Stay Flee Get Lizzy, Fredo and Young T & Bugsey
  • Broken Love by Quarantino
  • Little Man – Extreme Works by Sia
  • Morrow by 070 Shake
  • Beginning by LA Priest
  • Bad Habits by Madame Gandhi
  • Stop this Flame – Celeste
  • Turn Up The Bass (Julian Jumpin Perez Jumpin Mix) by Tyree Cooper
  • Exit Sign by Kah-Lo
  • Synthfly by Cut ‘n’ Paste
  • Daddy’s Groove by Borracho
  • Live this Wild by Lil Mosey
  • Be Sharp Say Nowt by Patrick Topping
  • Pop Boy by Stormzy feat Aitch
  • The Riddle by Gigi D’Agostino
  • Heartbeat by DOU12E
  • Baiana by Bakermat
  • Listen to Their No by Underworld
  • Offence by Little Simz
  • The Function by Dai Burger
  • Win by Koder
  • Hmmm by TrueMendous
  • The Difference by Flume, Toro Y Moi
  • Hypnagogic by Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris
  • Blue World by Mac Miller

There are some popular names in and amongst that 25-track list, spanning from countries all over the world as EA look set to maintain their international vibe from FIFA 20!

Predicted Artists

Trying to predict the exact artists that will feature on the soundtrack is a near-impossible job.

fifa 21 van dijk image
DUTCH DEFENDER: Will an artist from the Netherlands feature on the FIFA 21 soundtrack?

But, following the closed beta, which was implemented to gain feedback to tweak the game, leaks and reveals have been reported.

They include the FIFA 21 soundtrack, the Roma badge, new walk-outs, and the absence of a particular league.

We can also predict artists based off of previous years. Indie/Indie Rock has been a mainstay in FIFA soundtracks for years, and as always, there should be a wave of international talent featuring, both established and up-and-coming!

EA to release a throwback soundtrack?

As good as that list is, it still feels as though it is missing something.

FIFA have had some absolute classics over the years – Imagine Dragon’s ‘On Top of the World’ and Two Door Cinema Clubs ‘Sleeps Alone’ spring to mind – and it is those classic indie tunes that fail to make an appearance thus far.

FIFA 20 Soundtrack
TUNES! There was some belters on FIFA 20!

Fans would love EA to release a throwback soundtrack alongside the new FIFA 21 soundtrack, made up of the most popular FIFA songs over the years.

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

