UPDATED* FIFA 21 TOTW 2 COUNTDOWN - ALL CARDS LEAKED, Release Date, Time, Predictions & more

Fans have already begun to enjoy FIFA 21 with Early Access, so there's plenty of hype around TOTW 2!

However, it looks like our wait is over as it seems all the in-form cards have been leaked on Twitter! Keep reading to find out more.

Latest News - TOTW 2 LEAKED

That's right, Twitter user @Jdom01oficial posted a picture which looks to confirm all 23 of the new in-form cards.

UH OH: It looks like someone might get in trouble for this early leak!

The highlights include a 92-rated Robert Lewandowski, a 90-rated Thibaut Courtois, an 89-rated Harry Kane and an 86-rated Erling Haaland.

Of course, this leak is not 100% confirmed - head here to read more about the leak or read on to see who else could make the cut if the above image isn't accurate.

TOTW 2 Release Date

TOTW 2 will arrive on Wednesday, 7 October and follow the new release time for FIFA 21 - 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

Predictions

As predicted by RS101 FIFA Editor Mike Wicherek, there's a load of star performers who could pick up an early-season IF item (if the above leaks aren't accurate).

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91 - IF 92)

Picking up from where he left off last season, Robert Lewandowski bagged all four goals for Bayern Munich as they saw off Hertha Berlin.

The Pole's base card costs 222,000 coins on PS4 and 210,000 on Xbox One.

Neymar (OVR 91 - IF 92)

New season, same Neymar. The Brazilian scored twice and set up another as PSG saw off Angers 6-1.

The left winger is very expensive on FUT 21, priced at 1.3 million coins on PS4 and just over 1 million on Xbox One.

Harry Kane (OVR 88 - IF 89)

It's been a great start to the campaign for Harry Kane, with another two goals and an assist in the 6-1 thrashing of Manchester United.

The Spurs frontman has a great price on FUT 21, costing less than 30,000 coins on PS4 and under 40,000 on Xbox One.

