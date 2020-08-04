FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer OUT NOW - Watch here, New Features & more

EA has just released the official Gameplay Trailer for FIFA 21!
Check out the new trailer below.
Watch the Gameplay Trailer
The official gameplay trailer arrived on Tuesday, 4 August at 11am ET / 4pm BST.
Check it out below:
New Features
As you can see, the new trailer introduces a ton of amazing new features, including the likes of agile dribbling, a natural collision system and even a gameplay rewind feature!
Head to our FIFA 21 Gameplay article for a breakdown of each feature.
Pre-order FIFA 21 now for 3-days Early Access!
FIFA 21 will release on Friday, 9 October 2020, but if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition you’ll receive your copy three days early on Tuesday 6 October!
The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 (UK Only) or from Amazon for £89.99 / $99.99 (International) and is packed with extras.
Along with three days early access you get:
- Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks
- Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.
- FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.
- Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items
PRE-ORDER NOW: FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition (including 3-days Early Access)