FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer OUT NOW - Watch here, New Features & more

EA has just released the official Gameplay Trailer for FIFA 21!

Check out the new trailer below.

Watch the Gameplay Trailer

The official gameplay trailer arrived on Tuesday, 4 August at 11am ET / 4pm BST.

Check it out below:

New Features

As you can see, the new trailer introduces a ton of amazing new features, including the likes of agile dribbling, a natural collision system and even a gameplay rewind feature!

Head to our FIFA 21 Gameplay article for a breakdown of each feature.

Pre-order FIFA 21 now for 3-days Early Access!

FIFA 21 will release on Friday, 9 October 2020, but if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition you’ll receive your copy three days early on Tuesday 6 October!

The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 (UK Only) or from Amazon for £89.99 / $99.99 (International) and is packed with extras.

Along with three days early access you get:

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

