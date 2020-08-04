header decal
04 Aug 2020

FIFA 21 Gameplay Trailer OUT NOW - Watch here, New Features & more

We've got our first good look at the game's new features, but what does the new trailer tell us?

EA has just released the official Gameplay Trailer for FIFA 21!

Check out the new trailer below.

Watch the Gameplay Trailer

The official gameplay trailer arrived on Tuesday, 4 August at 11am ET / 4pm BST.

Check it out below:

New Features

As you can see, the new trailer introduces a ton of amazing new features, including the likes of agile dribbling, a natural collision system and even a gameplay rewind feature!

Head to our FIFA 21 Gameplay article for a breakdown of each feature.

Pre-order FIFA 21 now for 3-days Early Access!

FIFA 21 will release on Friday, 9 October 2020, but if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition you’ll receive your copy three days early on Tuesday 6 October!

fifa 21 ultimate edition 1

The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 (UK Only) or from Amazon for £89.99 / $99.99 (International) and is packed with extras.

Along with three days early access you get:

  • Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks
  • Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
  • Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.
  • FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.
  • Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

PRE-ORDER NOW: FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition (including 3-days Early Access)

