FIFA FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Licences: Inter Milan may not appear on PES 2021

A statement from Konami means it’s unlikely they will keep hold of the Italian side, but will EA pounce?

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 7, 2020
fifa 21 eriksen inter

After Juventus signed an exclusive deal with Konami on PES 2020, there would have been further fears from the FIFA community for another club to move over to the Pro Evo band.

However, it looks as if it’s gone the other way round with EA perhaps signing an exclusive deal of their own for FIFA 21.

Konami lose Inter Milan licence

Konami released a statement on the PES website on Tuesday, 7 July stating “Our licensing contract with FC Internazionale Milano will not be renewed”.

pes lukaku
SHUT OUT – It looks as if Inter will not be on PES 2021

With Konami having the rights to Serie A, it remains to be seen whether Inter Milan will appear on PES 2021.

This does open the door to EA to land an exclusive deal of their own with Inter Milan.

EA partner clubs

EA currently have a long list of “partner” clubs for FIFA 20, who they have close ties with.

This includes:

  • Atletico Madrid
  • Benfica
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Chelsea
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester City
  • PSG
  • PSV Eindhoven
  • Real Madrid
  • Tottenham Hotspur

With no Italian clubs in there at the moment, it could be a real statement of intent from EA if they can land a side as big as Inter Milan.

