RealOpinions: FIFA 21 may finally fix the #FixCareerMode movement

There looks to be a serious overhaul to the manager mode, but is it enough to get fans on-side?

#FixCareerMode – we’ve all said it.

We aren’t just talking about the FIFA series here, fellow EA title Madden has also drawn criticism from the community over the years.

Well, for FIFA 21, at long last, change is coming.

#FixCareerMode

From a FIFA perspective, #FixCareerMode has stemmed from how brilliant the mode was on previous gen consoles.

Before FIFA Ultimate Team, it was the mode to play – could you take a lowly English League Two club all the way to European Glory?

BRING IT BACK – Player Manager was a popular mode on older Carer Modes

However, as FUT grew, somehow Career Mode features disappeared.

Player-Manager mode, where you had your own player and would manage the team – gone.

Loan deals with an option buy, a staple of world football – vanished.

Upgrading your members of staff – slimmed down to just scouts and youth coaches.

Customisation in FIFA 20

FIFA 20 gave us some great new additions, centred around manager customisation, which extended into pre and post match interviews.

FRESH AESTHETIC – FIFA 20 gave us customisable managers and pre-match press conferences

Throw in new dynamic images for news stories and “skins” for certain types of matches, and Career Mode was finally getting a bit of “feel” to it.

Away from the cosmetic element, new dynamic player potential meant players could outgrow their potentials and made every Career Mode save feel different.

Some significant steps in the right direction.

What’s new in FIFA 21 Career Mode

There is still a full reveal o come for all thing Career Mode in August.

EA has already shed some light on what is to come on the official FIFA 21 website.

Interactive Match Sim

Career Mode can be laborious at times, but by using the quick sim method, you are sacrificing the result just to get through the season quicker.

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS – The Interactive Match Sim allows you to “jump in” to simmed matches

With the new Interactive Match Sim, you can make tactical changes on the fly, or “jump-in” to matches if you fall behind, or need to hold onto the result.

Revamped Growth System

This will come as music to the ears of Career Mode fans.

In the Revamped Growth System, players can change positions to fit into your side.

MR VERSATILE – Kimmich now plays in midfield for Bayern Munich

Think Joshua Kimmich’s versatility Bayern Munich, or Gareth Bale moving from left back to a winger during his Spurs days.

You can “monitor player attribute changes during training to see how your squad is progressing” – suddenly, Career Mode gets way more exciting.

Match Sharpness

Match Sharpness is a new atrribute that “indicates likely your players are to perform in the most crucial moments during the course of a game.”

Players of the Football Manager series will be familiar with this, separating a players stamina from how sharp they are, usually to do with a lack of game time.

KEEP ‘EM FRESH – Match Sharpness is a key component of Sports Interactive’s Football Manager series

You increase your players’ sharpness with a new Active Training System that gives you the ability to set up group training sessions to improve the likelihood of your strikers putting big chances away or of defenders making key tackles.

Decide when to train and when to rest during the week as you balance your players’ sharpness with morale and fitness.

Enhanced Opposition AI

Opponents now approach games with more intelligence in both defence and attack.

CHESS MATCH – Expect a greater battle against your AI opponent

New systems create more informed AI decision-making in marking, tackling, passing and dribbling to present you with more challenges during each match and keep your Career fresh from game to game.

New Ways to Sign Players

Both human and AI-controlled teams can utilise new ways to sign players.

Make Loan to Buy offers with optional or mandatory future transfer fees to secure new signings, and respond to AI manager-initiated player swap proposals as you look to master the transfer market- something we are expected to see a lot of this summer.

POSTER BOY – Kylian Mbappe’s initial move from Monaco to PSG was a loan with an obligation to buy

Get a more true-to-life experience of negotiating signings on the transfer market with Authentic Transfers, or boost your team’s starting budget to help you build your squad with Financial Takeover.

Has Career Mode been Fixed?

Of course, it is very difficult to say, given we won’t be able to play Career Mode for some time, but the fact that more is to be revealed August is very promising.

It’s so far, so good from EA for FIFA in a range of areas – unfortunately, the same cannot be said of the Madden franchise.

