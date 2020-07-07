FIFA 20 Update: Server Release Notes – Ultimate Team, FUT Web App & more

Some tweaks come to a range of online modes, as EA perhaps look to get things in order ahead of FIFA 21.

EA has released the latest Server Release Notes on the FIFA Forums!

FIFA 20 Server Release Notes

EA_Roger said on the official post:

This is a summary of the changes that have been made and the issues that have been addressed, via server releases between June 10 2020 and June 30 2020.

This covers multiple versions of FIFA 20, including FIFA 20 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, as well as the FUT Web and Companion Apps.

When changes only apply to individual titles, it will be made clear in the notes below.

Made the following changes for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC:

Made an adjustment intended to improve the online performance in a match that is being impacted by frequent network jitter

During an online match with frequent network jitter, this change is intended to help hold a steady frame-rate and reduce visual stutters

Addressed the following issues for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC:

Sometimes, the Bob Marley 75th Anniversary kit would clash with referee kits

Updated Alex Stevanovic’s nationality

Zachary Elbouzedi’s hairstyle was not displaying correctly during match replays

Addressed several miscellaneous audio issues

Addressed the following issue for the FUT Companion App:

Updated the spelling of Erling Håland’s name

