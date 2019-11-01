FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: TOTW 7 Red Player Pick Guide - Mbappe, Fabinho, Saul & more

Team of the Week 7 has been released into FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, as another set of Weekend League rewards came out on Thursday at 09:00 AM.

It’s time to start considering who you’re going to want to take in your Red Player Picks.

Not the best TOTW on the whole, however with a 90 rated Mbappe card in the mix, as well as an 86 Fabinho, at least there are a couple of cards to get excited for in your red player picks.

Top-Tier Selections

These are the top-tier picks from this Team of the Week. If you’re lucky enough to see one of these players, I’d be definitely looking to select them to get them into your squad.

Unfortunately, being a relatively poor TOTW on the whole, there are only 3 players I’d be looking at in red player picks this week.

Kylian Mbappé - 90 OVR

Without a shadow of a doubt, Mbappe is not only the best selection from this TOTW, but he may be the most desirable IF we’ve seen from all the TOTWs we’ve had.

There’s no doubt that Mbappe is up there with the best strikers in the game, so he’ll no doubt be the card that everyone is after this week in red player picks. Boasting 97 Pace with 91 Finishing, 93 Agility, 92 Dribbling with 5* Skills and 4* Weak Foot, it’s a no-brainer as to why Kylian is one of the top attackers this year.

Despite being a LW, expect a lot of people to play this card as a LF at ST on 7 chemistry so they can continue to fit Neymar in the team.

Fabinho - 86 OVR

Arguably one of the best CDMs in the Premier League, Fabinho looks to be a great top level pick from this TOTW.

Despite not having the greatest upgrades from the base gold card, he does possess 90 Interceptions, 88 Standing Tackling and 87 Sliding Tackling, making him a solid option as a lone CDM in a 41212, or as a defensive CDM in a 4231.

A top card to take as well for the Liverpool links to top meta cards like Van Dijk and Salah, and also for Brazilian links to cards like Neymar.

Saúl - 86 OVR

While potentially not being the greatest player when compared to other options, for this week Saul is a top tier pick.

He’s a top tier CM being very well rounded, as you can tell just by his base card stats. With 80 Shooting, and a more than adequate 79 Defending, coupled with 88 Stamina, you can expect Saul to be able to be a top box-to-box midfielder for the entire 90 minutes.

Perhaps put an Engine on him to up his Pace, Passing and Dribbling and making him even more well rounded.

Mid-Tier Selections

These are the mid-tier picks from this Team of the Week. They’re not the best players you could get, but they’re certainly not bad selections either.

86 Iličić - 86 Rated in Serie A makes him a good potential option for SBCs, however with only 72 Pace, his usability as a ST is relatively low.

85 Vela - Despite Vela looking like a decent card on paper, he already has an 86 POTM card that is better than this 85.

84 Nkoulou - A solid option for a Serie A CB option, especially for first owner objectives, however being only 6’0” with 80 strength may put some people off.

84 Bellarabi - A decent 84 rated Bundesliga RM, however when compared with Gnabry/Sancho, he doesn’t look like a standout option.

82 Pulisic - A very hyped player thanks to his Ones To Watch item, and with 91 Pace and 85 Dribbling he looks solid, just not top tier with only 74 Shooting.

Low-Tier Selections

These are the low-tier picks from this Team of the Week. There’s no pretty way of saying this, consider yourself unlucky if these are the only options you’re receiving.

83 Domagoj Vida

82 Matz Sels

82 Ben Chilwell

82 Karl Toko-Ekambi

82 Yusuf Yazici

82 Ayoze Pérez

82 Aleksandar Mitrovic

81 Gabriel

81 Bernardo Espinosa

81 Calvin Stengs

79 Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba

78 Zelimkhan Bakaev

75 Maicol Balanta

Best of luck for your Weekend League rewards

