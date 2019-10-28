FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream: Every Week 2 player in this year's Halloween special - Kroos, Insigne, Firmino & more

The first of two Ultimate Scream squads was released last week in FIFA 20's Halloween themed Ultimate Team special, and now the second squad of players is available and has received an update in Squad Battle Challenges.

If you haven’t heard of Ultimate Scream before, you can head to our previous article, which outlines everything you need to know about FUT’s spine-tingling special promotion.

Unlike previous years the full squad of players has been released in two phases, and the cards will receive no boosts, they're simply better versions of their base cards.

You can see the entire Week One squad here.

Full Week Two FUT Ultimate Scream

Now that all the players are available, RealSport brings you every player in week two's drop in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Jeremiah St. Juste (OVR 84)

With 84 Pace, St. Juste will run his way into attackers nightmare's as they try to outpace him.

Kieran Trippier (OVR 85)

This English fullback is bound to creep out opponents with his attacking advancements.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Weekend League Red Player Pick Guide

Gary Medel (OVR 84)

With 80 Shooting, 85 Passing, 82 Defending and 86 Physicality, Medel will haunt your opponents at both ends of the pitch.

Diego Laxalt (OVR 84)

Laxalt will send shivers down any defenders' spine with 90 Pace and 83 Shooting.

Dimitri Payet (OVR 86)

Payet is the complete package for a CAM and will prove to be a unforgettable nightmare to your opposition.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best Brazilian Team

Mesut Özil (OVR 87)

88 Passing and 86 Dribbling gives Özil the tools to cut apart your defence and leave them crying for help. Özil is this week's Weekly Objective.

Adama Traoré (OVR 85)

Nothing can stop Traoré and his 98 Pace and 87 Dribbling shredding your opponent's dreams.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream: ALL the info on FUT’s Halloween special

Kevin Gameiro (OVR 86)

Can anything stop Gameiro burying goalkeepers alive?

Iago Aspas (OVR 87)

Aspas will be the ultimate ghoul to rip apart your opponents thanks to his 86 Pace, 87 Dribbling, 86 Shooting and 87 Passing.

Roberto Firmino (OVR 88)

This Firmino card would scare even the most terrifying beast no matter where he met him on the pitch.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream: How to get Hulk

Lorenzo Insigne (OVR 89)

This tiny terror will leave opponents spinning with his 91 Pace and 93 Dribbling.

Toni Kroos (OVR 90)

Kroos is a never faltering machine at the heart of your team, leaving opponents helpless.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best English side

Ultimate Scream returns to Squad Building Challenges

There were three SBC players last week, and now two have been named in this second squad of players.

Julian Draxler (OVR 86)

A darkness will fall over any defence that tries to stop Draxler pulling the strings of your team.

Sebastian Giovinco (OVR 86)

The Atomic Ant is the latest player added to Ultimate Scream and will drive defenders crazy as he scurries around the penalty area.

With all of the players released, how do you feel about FIFA 20's creepy crew? Are the players giving you the chills? Or are you cackling with glee? Let us know in the comments below!