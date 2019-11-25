FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: How to get End of an Era David Villa - SBCs, cost & review

After an incredible career, winning a World Cup, Euros, Champions League and three La Liga titles, David Villa has announced he will be retiring come the end of 2019.

To mark the Spaniard's phenomenal achievements, EA have released an End of an Era David Villa card that is available through completing his SBCs.

Keep reading for the SBCs, estimated cost and a full review.

End of an Era David Villa's SBCs

To redeem the Spaniard's special edition card, you must complete four SBCs.

Estimated total cost: 246,750 coins PS4 / 249,300 coins Xbox One

1. Exchange a squad featuring players from Japan

Estimated Cost: 15.25k PS4 / 15.45k Xbox One

Minimum players from Japan: One

Minimum In Form players: One

Minimum squad rating: 78

Minimum team chemistry: 75

Extra Reward: One Electrum Players Pack

2. Exchange a squad featuring players from the MLS

Estimated cost: 21.5k PS4 / 20.75k Xbox One

Minimum players from the MLS: One

Minimum In Form players: One

Minimum squad rating: 82

Minimum team chemistry: 70

Extra Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

3. Exchange a squad featuring players from Spain

Estimated Cost: 104.15k PS4 / 105.7k Xbox One

Minimum players from Spain: Two

Minimum squad rating: 85

Minimum team chemistry: 60

Extra Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

4. Exchange a squad featuring players from the La Liga

Estimated cost: 105.7k PS4 / 105.75k Xbox One

Minimum players from the La Liga: Two

Minimum squad rating: 85

Minimum team chemistry: 60

Extra Reward: One Mega Pack

End of an Era David Villa Review

There may be a lot of options at striker in FUT, but Villa's new card has some unreal stats. The ex-Barca man's best stats consist of 95 ball control, 92 reactions, 91 sprint speed, 91 positioning, 91 finishing and 90 heading accuracy - so basically, everything you want from a forward.

TIME TO ACT: David Villa's boosted card is available through SBCs until 30th Nov 2019

FIFA fans have taken to a Reddit post on the FIFA sub-Reddit to share their reviews of the new card and, unsurprisingly, they are glowing.

What stands out the most is just how clinical Villa's boosted card is, as players have had incredible success with the striker.

One gamer stated that "through 26 games he had 34 goals and 10 assists", with another user stating that his Villa had contributed "10 goals [and] five assists" in "five games". Some amazing outputs.

ONCE A BARCA MAN: Twitter user @iGoldenBear couldn't resist opening his David Villa wearing the Barcelona away strip

Most respondents used Aguero or Lewandowski as a point of comparison - "Feels like a faster Aguero or Lewandowski" and "he feels like a lewandowski with + 13 pace and better dribbling" are just two examples.

His only weak points seem to be his lower rated agility (77) and balance (80) - however, multiple gamers point out that this can be easily remedied by applying a chemistry engine card, increasing Villa's agility by five points and his balance by 10 points.

