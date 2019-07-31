FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: New House rules, FUT Friendlies, ICONS, King of the Hill, Mystery Ball, and more revealed by EA

EA Sports has revealed a host of changes coming to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Here we go through the biggest ones coming your way in FIFA 20. For a more detailed look, you can check out what EA Sports has said on their FIFA 20 website.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: Eden Hazard can break Messi & Ronaldo’s ratings stronghold

Mystery Ball

Easily the most intriguing of the lot.

Changing each stoppage of play, the ball gives the attacking side boosts across the board - adding an element of unpredictability to every match.

Season Objectives

Earn XP. Level up. Get rewards. Progress and personalise your club with the redefined Objectives system in FUT 20.

More customisation

Make your club truly unique with new options for customisation, including kits, crests, Stadium Themes, Tifos, and celebrations, unlocked via Season Objectives.

FUT Friendlies

Take your FUT team into new House Rules in FUT Friendlies, a new and more social way to play against your mates and the FUT community.

Squad Management

Enjoy more seamless Squad management and Squad Building Challenges with a redesigned Squad Screen in FUT 20, enabling you to access your Active Squad, the Transfer Market, and Club Content quickly from one location.

Modes to suit different types of play

Whether it’s taking on your mates in FUT Friendlies, the AI in Squad Battles, the online FUT community in Division Rivals, or the elite of the elite in FUT Champions, there’s a mode for every play style and skill level.

Squad battle enhancements

Complete weekly games on your schedule with the removal of the daily match cap, allowing you to climb the ranks on your terms.

Sounds great... but what about the demo?

FIFA 20 isn’t far away from it’s release date on September 27, 2019.

The demo of FIFA 20 will give us our first hands on experience with the game - this will include Volta, Pro Clubs and Career Mode updates.

With fans starting to put down their controllers in the FIFA series, it is vital that even the demo for FIFA 20 impresses.

Demo Release

The demo for the game only tends to come out two weeks before the game’s full release, so this should be on September 12, 2019.

Teams

Expect similar teams on the demo to last year where we had Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Roma, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and PSG to choose from. With Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool, AC Milan & Inter Milan all having licensing agreements with Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer, don't expect them to appear on the FIFA demo.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: Eden Hazard can break Messi & Ronaldo’s ratings stronghold

Gameplay

Even before E3, it was released in The Pitch Notes what the areas of focus were for FIFA 20.

More realistic finishing, improved defending, a passing overhaul, more difficult chained skill moved and goalkeeper movement being reduced were all mentioned, marking a fantastic start for the FIFA 20 cycle.

You can read more about FIFA 20 gameplay here