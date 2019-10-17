FIFA 20: How to score new Free Kicks on the game - everything from Knuckleball, Top Spin, Curved to Low Driven Shots

Select your Free Kick taker

Adjust your run up

Aim with Shot Indicator

Power up your shot

All the new free kicks

Curved

Optimum range: Short

Required attributes: High Curve

Aim around a metre outside of the near post max. 2-3 bars of power. Move RS sideways, in direction of player's back, then around towards their running direction, like you're wrapping it around the wall.

Top Spin

Optimum range: Short

Required attributes: High FKA, Low Curve

Reticule just above the top corner behind the wall, or in line with the crossbar. 2 bars of power. Flick RS straight down then straight up. Move R quickly for more spin.

Trivela

Optimum range: Short

Required attributes: High FKA, High Curve

Use LS to aim one metre outside of near post (as with Curl free kicks). Use a straight run up. 2-3 bars of power. Move RS down, then up and around towards their running direction. Same as Curl free kicks, just opposite feet.

Mixed

Optimum range: Either

Required attributes: High Power, High FKA

Aim for near side of goal with LS, around the top corner behind the wall. 2-3 bars of power depening on distance. Move RS straight down, but then around like a mix of the dipping free kick and the curl free kick.

Knuckleball

Optimum range: Long

Required attributes: High Power, High FKA

Aim for the top corner on near side behind the wall, around crossbar height. Load 2-3 bars of power depending on distance. Flight RS straight down, then up, then back down again quickly.

Dummy Pass

Optimum range: Very Short

Required attributes: Any

Call both players with L2 and R1. Perform 'fake shot' skill. Press Triangle / Y and point LS at the player as they step over the ball.