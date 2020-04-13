[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 5 Predictions – Koulibaly, Reus, Milinkovic-Savic & more

Last week’s team from FIFA 19 will be tough to beat, what will EA roll out this time around?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Apr 13, 2020
reus totw moments 5 predictions

Another week of lockdown has gone by, but the good news is it means another edition of TOTW Moments arrives this week.

TOTW Moments is the replacement for Team of the Week (TOTW) on Ultimate Team, with EA choosing a TOTW squad from a previous FIFA title and reviving it in FIFA 20.

Last week’s team included Jamie Vardy, Son Heung-Min and a 94-rated Robert Lewandowski! Keep reading to find out who could be in TOTW Moments 5.

TOTW 32 from FIFA 18

With the previous TOTW Moments squad coming from FIFA 19, this week’s team could come from FIFA 18.

FIFA 18 TOTW 32
FAMILIAR FACES – Will we see this squad return to FIFA Ultimate Team this week?

There are some top players in this squad from FIFA 18 with a handful of them still plying their trade at the highest level.

The return of this squad would see some incredible new cards available this week, check out below how they might look!

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 89 – TM 92)

Koulibaly TOTW Moments

Napoli’s Senegalese centre-back has been one of the most consistent defenders across Europe for the past few seasons.

Koulibaly already boasts a 91 OVR TOTW Moments card, so another one this week could be rated 92!

Marco Reus (OVR 88 – TM 90)

Reus TOTW Moments

One of Germany’s top talents, Marco Reus has managed 11 goals and six assists despite another injury-hit season.

A first TOTW Moments card for Reus could be rated 90 overall as he already has an 89-rated regular TOTW card.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (OVR 86 – TM 89)

Milinković Savić TOTW Moments

Will Sergej Milinkovic-Savic be on the move this summer? The Serbian playmaker is highly sought after among Europe’s top clubs.

Another player with a TOTW Moments card to his name already, another one for Milinkovic-Savic could be his highest rated card yet with an 89 OVR.

Gerard Moreno (OVR 81 – TM 88)

Moreno TOTW Moments

Villareal’s 28-year-old forward Gerrard Moreno has bagged himself 11 goals this season, earning himself three in-form cards this season.

The Spaniard could be rated 88 OVR should this squad be revived this week on FIFA 20.

Alexandre Lacazette (OVR 86 – TM 88)

Lacazette TOTW Moments

French striker Alexandre Lacazette has bagged seven league goals this season as Arsenal have struggled for consistency.

TOTW Moments will provide Lacazette with an ideal opportunity for his first IF card of the season, given the Gunners’ struggles.

Keep an eye out for this page for updates as soon as the new TOTW Moments squad is revealed on Wednesday, 15 April at 10am ET / 3pm BST.

