FIFA 20 TOTW 39 COUNTDOWN – Release Date, Time, Predictions & more

With Ultimate Team bringing back its weekly set of in-forms, here’s what’s coming this time around.

We were graced with the return on the Team of the Week last week in FIFA 20, ramping up the hype for TOTW 39.

Here’s an overview of what’s to come this time around.

Team of the Week 39 is set to arrive on Wednesday, 1 July 2020.

The team will be revealed at 10am ET / 3pm BST, and then becme available in Ultimate Team packs at 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

TOTW 39 Leagues

With more and more divisions coming back to action, here’s the leagues that will be under consideration for TOTW 39:

English Premier League

English Championship

English League Two Playoffs

German Bundesliga

German 2. Bundesliga

Italian Serie A

Italian Serie B

Spanish La Liga

Spanish Segunda Division

Austrian Bundesliga

Danish Superliga

Greek Super League

Norweigan Eliteserien

Polish Ekstraklasa

Swedish Allsvenskan

Swiss Super League

Turkish Super Lig

Korean K League

Predictions

Our expert Mike Wicherek has made some predictions for TOTW 39 here.

Sergio Ramos could pick up his second in-form card of the season, as Real Madrid take the lead in the La Liga title race.

Burnley captain Ben Mee has put his name in the mix with his goal against Crystal Palace on Monday night, with Jaime Mata netting a brace in Gerfae’s 2-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Will either of those make it into TOTW 39?

