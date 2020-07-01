UPDATED* FIFA 20: TOTW 39 Prediction – Fernandes, Saul & more

It is that time of the week again, but who will be receiving a brand new In Form card on FUT20?

A win for Chelsea over Man City last week, saw Liverpool, at long last, crown Premier League champions.

Three of Europe’s top leagues may be decided, but it’s still all to play for in Serie A and La Liga.

Which stars will make FIFA 20 Ultimate Team TOTW 39?

Midweek contenders

A few players have stuck their hands up since the weekend, and could find themselves in TOTW 39.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 85 → IF 89)

The Portuguese netted twice in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Brighton, and looks to have displaced Paul Pogba as the main man at Old Trafford.

His United base card cost 13,250 coins on PS4 and 15,000 on Xbox One, with an 88 in-form costing 39,000 on PS4 and 58,000 on Xbox One.

Saul (OVR 85 → HL 90)

It may have only been two penalties, but it’s a massive two goals in La Liga’s title race, with Saul’s strikes from the spot seeing Atletico Madrid claim a 2-2 draw with Barcelona.

The Spaniard’s base card is valued at 32,000 coins on PS4 and 28,000 on Xbox One, with his 89 Headliners card setting you back 36,000 on PS4 and 25,000 on Xbox One.

Here’s our predicted lineup.

Nick Pope (OVR 79 → IF 83)

Two game, eight saves and two clean sheets for Burnley goalkeeper this week, with the Clarest picking up 1-0 wins over both Watford and Crystal Palace

Pope’s normal card is worth 1,500 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One, with an 82 in-form priced at 28,000 coins.

Christian Gunter (OVR 75 → IF 81)

Freiburg rounded off their season with a thumping 4-0 win over Schalke, with Christian Gunter providing two assists.

Pace and physicality could make Gunter a good option this week. His basic card costs just 550 coins.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 → SIF 92)

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos scored a stunning free kick to help his side beat Mallorca 2-0 in midweek.

Ramos’ basic card costs a little under 50,000 coins, and his 96 OVR TOTSSF card costs around 1,000,000.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 → OTW 89)

Juventus eased to a 4-0 win over Lecce, with Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt getting on the scoresheet.

The former Ajax captain costs around 30,000 coins, while his OTW card is only slightly more expensive. Worth an investment?

Yuya Osako (OVR 76 → IF 81)

Werder Bremen hammered FC Koln 6-1 with Yuya Osako scoring twice and providing an assist.

Osako costs just 400 coins on PS4 and could receive an IF card with 81 OVR this week.

Thomas Muller (OVR 86 → IF 88)

German star Thomas Muller now boasts the most assists ever in a Bundesliga season after he scored and assisted as Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-0.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Bundesliga Ratings Predictions

Muller costs just under 20,000 on the FUT Transfer Market, while his TOTSSF card costs over 200,000.

Fabinho (OVR 85 → SIF 87)

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho scored a belter as Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 4-0. He also provided an assist.

Fabinho is available for 18,000 coins on PS4 and 19,000 on Xbox One.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 93 → SIF 95)

Cristiano Ronaldo had it all this week with two assists, a penalty

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Serie A Ratings Predictions

CR7 will costs around 250,000 coins, with some of his special cards costing up to 4,000,000!

Andrej Kramaric (OVR 83 → IF 85)

Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric provided the upset of the week, scoring four times as Hoffenheim dismantled Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park.

83-rated Kramaric costs less than 5,000 coins.

Timo Werner (OVR 86 → HL 90)

Timo Werner bagged a brace on his last appearance for RB Leipzig, scoring with his final touch for the club.

The pacey German costs around 25,000 coins. His TOTSSF card is worth nearly 1,000,000!

Anthony Martial (OVR 83 → SIF 87)

French forward Anthony Martial ripped Sheffield United apart with a devastating hattrick.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Premier League Ratings Predictions

Martial will cost you less than 15,000 coins, although his current special cards range from 27,000 to 230,000.

RealSport’s TOTW 39 Prediction

READ MORE: Who will be the best player on FIFA 21?