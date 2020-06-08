FIFA 20 TOTW 27: Man of the Match Predictions, Bundesliga, Liga NOS & more

With goals raining in across Europe, who will receive a new MOTM card this week?

More leagues returned to action this week, including Liga NOS in Portugal and the Austrian Bundesliga.

In Germany, Bayern met Bayer Leverkusen in the game of the weekend, but who inspired their side to victory to earn a MOTM card this week?

Leon Goretzka (OVR 84 – MOTM 89)

A goal and an assist for Leon Goretzka helped free-scoring Bayern to a 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Wout Weghorst (OVR 81 – MOTM 86)

Giant Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst’s late goal sealed the three points for his side away at relegation threatened Werder Bremen.

Emre Can (OVR 81 – MOTM 86)

Emre Can’s second half strike was enough for Dortmund to edge out in-form Hertha Berlin, keeping their title hopes just about alive.

Patson Daka (OVR 71 – MOTM 80)

Red Bull Salzburg hammered TSV Hartberg 6-0 as the Austrian Bundesliga resumed, with Zambian striker Pastson Daka bagging a hattrick.

Lucas Fernandes (OVR 72 – MOTM 80)

Portimonense’s Lucas Fernandes scored a screamer to get Liga NOS back up and running and bag his side all three points against Gil Vicente.

