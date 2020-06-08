[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 TOTW 27: Man of the Match Predictions, Bundesliga, Liga NOS & more

With goals raining in across Europe, who will receive a new MOTM card this week?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jun 8, 2020
FIFA 20 MAN OF THE MATCH GORETZKA

More leagues returned to action this week, including Liga NOS in Portugal and the Austrian Bundesliga.

In Germany, Bayern met Bayer Leverkusen in the game of the weekend, but who inspired their side to victory to earn a MOTM card this week?

Contents hide
1 Leon Goretzka (OVR 84 – MOTM 89)
2 Wout Weghorst (OVR 81 – MOTM 86)
3 Emre Can (OVR 81 – MOTM 86)
4 Patson Daka (OVR 71 – MOTM 80)
5 Lucas Fernandes (OVR 72 – MOTM 80)

Leon Goretzka (OVR 84 – MOTM 89)

Leon Goretzka MOTM

A goal and an assist for Leon Goretzka helped free-scoring Bayern to a 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Wout Weghorst (OVR 81 – MOTM 86)

Wout Weghorst MOTM

Giant Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst’s late goal sealed the three points for his side away at relegation threatened Werder Bremen.

READ MORE: What will FIFA 21 look like on PS5?

Emre Can (OVR 81 – MOTM 86)

Emre Can MOTM

Emre Can’s second half strike was enough for Dortmund to edge out in-form Hertha Berlin, keeping their title hopes just about alive.

Patson Daka (OVR 71 – MOTM 80)

Patson Daka MOTM

READ MORE: How to pre-order FIFA 21

Red Bull Salzburg hammered TSV Hartberg 6-0 as the Austrian Bundesliga resumed, with Zambian striker Pastson Daka bagging a hattrick.

Lucas Fernandes (OVR 72 – MOTM 80)

Lucas Fernandes MOTM

Portimonense’s Lucas Fernandes scored a screamer to get Liga NOS back up and running and bag his side all three points against Gil Vicente.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon