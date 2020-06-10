FIFA 20 TOTW 27: Ultimate Team of the Week to return – Date, Leagues & more

Covid-19 put the football world on pause, but as it returns – it’s time to get your hands on some in-forms!

The football season is slowly resuming, with English and Spanish clubs soon joining the German Bundesliga!

As well as pausing the global game, the Coronavirus outbreak EA Sports had to put their Team of the Week to a halt on FIFA 20 – but that is about to change.

FIFA 20’s Team of the Week will return with TOTW 27 on Wednesday, 24 June.

This was confirmed by FIFA Direct Communication on Twitter.

BACK IN ACTION- The countdown to the return of the TOTW has begun!

There is no confirmation as to whether if this will be a full squad of 23 players like normal.

TOTW 27 Leagues

Looking at league return dates, we can look at that divisions we can expect to be in consideration for TOTW 27.

German Bundesliga (already resumed)

German 2. Bundesliga (already resumed)

Danish Superliga (already resumed)

South Korean K League (already resumed)

Spanish La Liga (11 June)

Spanish Segunda Division (10 June)

English Premier League (17 June)

English EFL Championship (20 June)

English EFL League Two Playoffs (18 June)

Italian Serie A (20 June)

