FIFA

FIFA 20: TOTW 27 Cancelled? What does Coronavirus mean for Team of the Week?

Coronavirus has brought much of the footballing world to a standstill, so how will it effect FUT?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 13, 2020
fifa 20 totw 27 cancelled updates

Wow. What is happening?

Coronavirus is seemingly about to put the entire world in lockdown – but we know what you’re all thinking…

“What does this mean for FIFA 20 and our beloved Team of the Week (TOTW) 27?!”

Keep reading as we try to shed a little light on what to expect next week.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
Contents hide
1 EA Tweet about TOTW 27
2 English Football Shutdown
3 EA to Reevaluate?

EA Tweet about TOTW 27

FIFA 20’s Team of the Week (TOTW) 27 is set to be announced on Wednesday, 18 March at 3pm GMT.

On Thursday, 12 March EA tweeted out confirming that TOTW 27 will be proceeding as normal, based on the fixtures that will take place this weekend.

fifa 20 totw 27 cancelled
BUSINESS AS USUAL: EA has confirmed TOTW 27 is going ahead

This seems like a fair enough call – after all if the football world isn’t coming to a standstill, why should FIFA 20?

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Icon Swaps 3 – Release date, predictions, leaks & more

Except, maybe it is.

English Football Shutdown

Huge news has come from England this morning, as Sky Sports has confirmed that the Premier League and EFL will be suspended until 3rd April at the earliest.

coronavirus sky sports fifa 20
VIRAL: The Premier League and EFL are on full shutdown reports Sky Sports

Meanwhile, the FA has also postponed England’s international friendly matches against Italy and Denmark in late March.

EA to Reevaluate?

Now obviously, the English leagues aren’t the only league matches that were set to take place this weekend (probably the most exciting though right?) – therefore TOTW 27 could still be going ahead.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Countdown

However, if more countries opt to postpone their football leagues then it puts the pressure on EA to make a call on whether to continue with TOTW 27 or cancel it!

We’re expecting more updates throughout the day, so bookmark this page and we’ll update it with all the latest news.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days – ALL cards so far

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

  • MOST POPULAR
