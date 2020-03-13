FIFA 20: TOTW 27 Cancelled? What does Coronavirus mean for Team of the Week?

Coronavirus has brought much of the footballing world to a standstill, so how will it effect FUT?

Wow. What is happening?

Coronavirus is seemingly about to put the entire world in lockdown – but we know what you’re all thinking…

“What does this mean for FIFA 20 and our beloved Team of the Week (TOTW) 27?!”

Keep reading as we try to shed a little light on what to expect next week.

EA Tweet about TOTW 27

FIFA 20’s Team of the Week (TOTW) 27 is set to be announced on Wednesday, 18 March at 3pm GMT.

On Thursday, 12 March EA tweeted out confirming that TOTW 27 will be proceeding as normal, based on the fixtures that will take place this weekend.

BUSINESS AS USUAL: EA has confirmed TOTW 27 is going ahead

This seems like a fair enough call – after all if the football world isn’t coming to a standstill, why should FIFA 20?

Except, maybe it is.

Huge news has come from England this morning, as Sky Sports has confirmed that the Premier League and EFL will be suspended until 3rd April at the earliest.

VIRAL: The Premier League and EFL are on full shutdown reports Sky Sports

Meanwhile, the FA has also postponed England’s international friendly matches against Italy and Denmark in late March.

EA to Reevaluate?

Now obviously, the English leagues aren’t the only league matches that were set to take place this weekend (probably the most exciting though right?) – therefore TOTW 27 could still be going ahead.

However, if more countries opt to postpone their football leagues then it puts the pressure on EA to make a call on whether to continue with TOTW 27 or cancel it!

We’re expecting more updates throughout the day, so bookmark this page and we’ll update it with all the latest news.

