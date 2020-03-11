FIFA 20 TOTW 26 REVEALED: 91-rated Mane, 89-rated Parejo & more

Sadio Mane is the star feature this week after scoring and assisting in Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth.

Although EA has failed to release their Team of the Week (TOTW) 26 on time, multiple sources on Twitter seem to have got hold of the TOTW 26 squad image and shared it.

If these leaks are accurate then it’s Liverpool’s Sadio Mane that is the star feature this week.

The Liverpool winger scored a goal and created one in his side’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth, so it’s no surprise that he’s made it into TOTW.

Keep reading below to see every player that made it into the 23-man In-Form squad.

Sadio Mane (OVR 91)

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has a hand in both of Liverpool’s goals as they bounced back from last week’s humiliation to beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Mane set up Mohamed Salah for the Reds’ equaliser before scoring his 14th goal in the league this season to seal the three points.

Dani Parejo (OVR 89)

Dani Parejo scored Valencia’s only goal in their 1-1 draw against Deportivo, so his inclusion in TOTW is a little surprising.

Nevertheless, this is Parejo’s third In-Form of the season, so the midfielder is clearly in fine fettle.

Other Players in TOTW 26

Kai Havertz has earned himself an 88-rated striker card for his efforts this week.

The young German played as a centre forward against Frankfurt and both scored and assisted.

Thorgan Hazard has earned an In-form for scoring in Dortmund’s 2-1 away win agaisnt Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bernd Leno is also in TOTW 26 for withstanding West Ham, keeping a clean sheet and allowing Lacazette to grab a late winner.

TOTW 26 Full Lineup

DREAM TEAM: This week’s TOTW features some dangerous-looking cards

There are also In-Form cards for Quagliarella (OVR 86), Welshman Aaron Ramsey (OVR 85) and the young Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 84).

