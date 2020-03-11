GRID Patch Notes: Update adds stats tracker & cleaning options

FIFA 20 TOTW 26 REVEALED: 91-rated Mane, 89-rated Parejo & more

Sadio Mane is the star feature this week after scoring and assisting in Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 11, 2020
totw 26 fifa 20 sadio mane

Although EA has failed to release their Team of the Week (TOTW) 26 on time, multiple sources on Twitter seem to have got hold of the TOTW 26 squad image and shared it.

If these leaks are accurate then it’s Liverpool’s Sadio Mane that is the star feature this week.

The Liverpool winger scored a goal and created one in his side’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth, so it’s no surprise that he’s made it into TOTW.

Keep reading below to see every player that made it into the 23-man In-Form squad.

Contents hide
1 Sadio Mane (OVR 91)
2 Dani Parejo (OVR 89)
3 Other Players in TOTW 26
4 TOTW 26 Full Lineup

Sadio Mane (OVR 91)

Mane totw 26 fifa 20

Senegal forward Sadio Mane has a hand in both of Liverpool’s goals as they bounced back from last week’s humiliation to beat Bournemouth 2-1.

Mane set up Mohamed Salah for the Reds’ equaliser before scoring his 14th goal in the league this season to seal the three points.

Dani Parejo (OVR 89)

Parejo totw 26 fifa 20

Dani Parejo scored Valencia’s only goal in their 1-1 draw against Deportivo, so his inclusion in TOTW is a little surprising.

Nevertheless, this is Parejo’s third In-Form of the season, so the midfielder is clearly in fine fettle.

Other Players in TOTW 26

Kai Havertz has earned himself an 88-rated striker card for his efforts this week.

Havertz totw 26 fifa 20

The young German played as a centre forward against Frankfurt and both scored and assisted.

Hazard totw 26 fifa 20

Thorgan Hazard has earned an In-form for scoring in Dortmund’s 2-1 away win agaisnt Borussia Monchengladbach.

Leno totw 26 fifa 20

Bernd Leno is also in TOTW 26 for withstanding West Ham, keeping a clean sheet and allowing Lacazette to grab a late winner.

TOTW 26 Full Lineup

fifa 20 totw 26 revealed
DREAM TEAM: This week’s TOTW features some dangerous-looking cards

There are also In-Form cards for Quagliarella (OVR 86), Welshman Aaron Ramsey (OVR 85) and the young Aaron Wan-Bissaka (OVR 84).

