FIFA 20: FUT Season 5 – Release dates, expected content, rewards, predictions, objectives, news & more

The next official FUT season is imminent, so what fresh content can players expect to arrive?

The fourth season of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Season Rewards is nearly at an end.

This means that Season 5 will be dropping 6pm Friday, 11 March 2020, welcoming in a load of new rewards and content.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new season.

With FUT Season 4 coming to an end this Friday, FUT Season 5 will begin immediately after.

Therefore, as we’ve mentioned, Season 5 will drop at 6pm GMT Friday, 11 March.

Icon Swap Set 3

It’s already been confirmed that Icon Swap Set 3 will arrive during the FUT Player Days promotion that is currently ongoing in FUT.

As a result, it’s highly likely that this will drop on Friday alongside FUT Season 5.

FUT Season 5 Expected Rewards

We’re expecting to see a ton of rewards become available during the next set of season rewards, including:

Loan Icons

Untradeable Packs

Tifos, Stadium Themes, Badges, Balls and other club customisation items

Storyline Players

WHAT’S THE STORY? Many people are already speculating about which Storyline players might arrive

After a solid set of Storyline players in FUT Season 4, many content creators, including ElitageDZN have been speculating about who may arrive in FUT Season 5 as the Storyline players – the likes of Lacazette and Brandt are rumoured.

