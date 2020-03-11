GRID Patch Notes: Update adds stats tracker & cleaning options

FIFA

FIFA 20: FUT Season 5 – Release dates, expected content, rewards, predictions, objectives, news & more

The next official FUT season is imminent, so what fresh content can players expect to arrive?

by Matt Thomas Mar 11, 2020
fifa 20 fut season 5

The fourth season of FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Season Rewards is nearly at an end.

This means that Season 5 will be dropping 6pm Friday, 11 March 2020, welcoming in a load of new rewards and content.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new season.

FUT Season 5 Release Date

With FUT Season 4 coming to an end this Friday, FUT Season 5 will begin immediately after.

Therefore, as we’ve mentioned, Season 5 will drop at 6pm GMT Friday, 11 March.

Icon Swap Set 3

It’s already been confirmed that Icon Swap Set 3 will arrive during the FUT Player Days promotion that is currently ongoing in FUT.

As a result, it’s highly likely that this will drop on Friday alongside FUT Season 5.

FUT Season 5 Expected Rewards

We’re expecting to see a ton of rewards become available during the next set of season rewards, including:

  • Loan Icons
  • Untradeable Packs
  • Tifos, Stadium Themes, Badges, Balls and other club customisation items
  • Storyline Players

Storyline Players

WHAT’S THE STORY? Many people are already speculating about which Storyline players might arrive

After a solid set of Storyline players in FUT Season 4, many content creators, including ElitageDZN have been speculating about who may arrive in FUT Season 5 as the Storyline players – the likes of Lacazette and Brandt are rumoured.

Be sure to bookmark this page as we will update it with all the FUT Season 5 info as soon as it drops.

