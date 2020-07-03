FIFA 20: Summer Heat Franck Ribery SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

He may be coming towards the end of his career but there’s time for another special card yet!

The second wave of Summer Heat is here, and with it comes a brand new SBC!

The man in the spotlight tonight is Fiorentina winger Franck Ribery. The Frenchman is somewhat of a legend in the footballing world, remembered most fondly for his time at Bayern Munich and therefore a very worthy recipient of yet another special card.

Here is all the information about his SBC to help you decide whether or not he’s the man for you!

Good news! There is no expiry date on this Summer Heat Ribery SBC. As long as the FIFA 20 severs are live, you’ll be able to get him!

Requirements and Estimated Cost

EA have been quite generous with their SBC’s of late, offering high quality cards in return for rather cheap squads.

Unfortunately that isn’t the case here. There are four squads that you have to submit in order to unlock this Ribery card. The requirements are as follows:

France

Minimum of one French player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 106k PS4 / 105k Xbox One

Serie A TIM

Minimum of one Serie A TIM player

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 138k PS4 / 136k Xbox One

READ MORE: 7 Confirmed Next-Gen Features for FIFA 21

Top Perfomer

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 148k PS4 / 141k Xbox One

88-Rated Squad

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments pack

Minimum Squad Rating of 88

Minimum Team Chemistry of 55

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 235k PS4 / 234k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 627k PS4 / 615k Xbox One

Worth it?

It’s a strange one. If this SBC was released in January then we would say yes, 100%. However 600k+ for an untradeable card at this stage of FIFA just seems crazy.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Demo

He’s probably worth the coins though. Looking at his stats you’re getting one hell of a player. For starters he’s 5*/5*, with M/H work rates and he’s French. That’s without looking at his in-games.

His pace is electric (97 OVR) and his dribbling is obviously very good (96 OVR). That dribbling includes some crazy in-games such as 99 balance, 97 ball control and 97 composure, three stats which should work perfectly with that 5*/5* we alluded to earlier.

His passing and shooting (93 and 92 respectively) aren’t far behind, whilst his 87-rated physicality – including 90 stamina and 91 strength – should also come in handy against those big fullbacks.

READ MORE: Will VAR feature in FIFA 21?

Is he worth the coins? Yes. Would we recommend completing him? Probably not.