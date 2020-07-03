FIFA 20: Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) June Nominees Announced – Fernandes, Martial, Saint-Maximin & more

It’s uncharted territory as we have a first-ever June Premier League POTM up for grabs. Here are the six men in contention!

It’s that time of month again. Your Premier League Player of the Month nominees are in!

It’ll be the first ever PL POTM award handed out in June – due to the impact COVID-19 has had on the current season – and as always, there are six men that are in the running to win it.

There are two representatives from Manchester United and Wolves apiece, whilst Newcastle United and Southampton also feature in the shortlist.

Here is all the information about the nominees:

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United’s quest for Champions League football has picked up pace since the restart, largely thanks to the performances of their Portuguese wizard, Bruno Fernandes.

The January acquisition grabbed three goals in three games for United in June as they picked up seven points from a possible nine and booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals as Ole hunts for his first piece of silverware since taking the helm at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial

Joining Fernandes in the running for POTM is his Manchester United teammate, French striker Anthony Martial.

‘Tony Martial scored a hat-trick for his side in their 3-0 win over fellow European hopefuls Sheffield United as his side continued their push towards the top four. A contender for sure.

Allan Saint-Maximin

This is one that’ll scare a few Weekend League players. Another Frenchman in the running, Newcastle United Allan Saint-Maximin.

The pacy winger is a real fan favourite on FIFA and he could be set to get even better if he wins this month’s award. He picked up three assists and a goal for an impressive Newcastle side in June, who picked up seven points from nine.

Raul Jimenez

Few would’ve had Wolves down as a Champions League contender prior to the restart but a lightening fast start coupled with a sluggish return from Leicester City has put them well in the mix.

Prolific Mexican forward Raul Jimenez grabbed two goals in three games as Wolves collected nine points from nine as they continue to climb the standings.

Conor Coady

Aside from those attacking exploits from Jimenez and co, Wolves defence has also been mightily impressive.

They are yet to concede a goal since returning from the extended break. Wolves captain and centre half Conor Coady has been a key man in that impenetrable back four. It’s not always about who scores the goals, but who prevents them!

Danny Ings

The final man in the running is a man who has resurrected his PL career of late, Southampton striker Danny Ings.

The Englishman was in limbo when he left Liverpool to join the Saints in the summer of 2018 but has been back at his prolific best this season, and has continued that since the restart. Three goals in three games for Southampton in the month of June. He’s in with a shout!

Vote now open!

The nominees are all in and it’s up to you to decide the winner.

Six strong contenders, who’ve you got?

Follow this link to head to the EA Sports website where you can cast your vote today.

