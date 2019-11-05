FIFA 20 Predicts: The MLS Cup Final - odds on favourites face shock defeat

After eights months of action-packed football, the entire MLS season comes down to Sunday 10th November.

Four-time finalists Seattle Sounders will face off against 2017 treble winning Toronto FC in what is sure to be an explosive encounter.

The final, which will take place at the CenturyLink Field stadium, will be a repeat of the 2016 and 2017 MLS Cup finals, with both teams previously winning one cup each.

As a result, this final is somewhat of a decider between two old rivals, so here at RealSport we really can't wait for this match-up...

...so we haven't.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 - The Ultimate USA Team

FIFA 20 Predicts the MLS Cup final

With our MLS Cup final anticipation getting too much, we've decided to simulate the clash on EA's football title, FIFA 20.

The conditions under which the experiment was run are as follows - four minute halves, world class difficulty, live form ratings, latest squad update.

Match Breakdown

So there we have it - FIFA reckons Seattle will score a superb goal to go ahead, but Toronto will make a heroic second-half comeback to steal the MLS Cup away from the bookies' favourites!

As you can see from the stats, the Seattle Sounders actually had both more possession and shots in the game, but Toronto FC were massively clinical, converting 75% of their shots.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 - The Ultimate MLS Team

Goal Scorers:

Seattle Sounders - Lodeiro (16')

Toronto FC - Pozuelo (55'), Osario (65'), Altidore (89')

Man of the Match - Japanese winger, Tsubasa Endoh earned himself the match ball, completing eight out of nine passes, seven out of seven dribbles, and bagging himself an assist.

So how accurate is this FIFA 20 prediction? Well we'll find out this Sunday!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Hashtag Harry takes on the RealSport team in the hardest FIFA 20 Challenge you’ll see!