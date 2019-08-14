FIFA 20: Newcastle United player ratings predictions

Newcastle finished 13th last season in the Premier League with 45 points. They were knocked out in the 2nd round of the Carabao Cup and then defeated in the 4th round of the FA Cup, resulting in a dull season for the club.

A lot of fans have put Newcastle's recent success in the Premier League down to Rafa and his tactical experience. He has now left the club on bitter terms and Steve Bruce, a man resented by some fans, has stepped in.

How they will fare this season is hard to call, after two big signings and the decision to sell Ayoze Perez and not snapping up Salomon Rondon on a permanent deal.

With that in mind, RealSport analyse whether their ratings will change for FIFA 20.

Martin Dubravka (OVR 77 - 79)

Position: GK

Age: 30

Country: Slovakia

Having kept 11 clean sheets last season, Martin Dubravka has been a Newcastle fan favourite ever since he signed on loan from Sparta Prague. He deserves a decent upgrade in FIFA 20 as without him Newcastle wouldn't of held out so many games and claimed the seventh-most amount of clean sheets.

DeAndre Yedlin (OVR 76 - 76)

Position: RWB, RB

Age: 26

Country: USA

DeAndre Yedlin is very effective for Newcastle down that right-hand side, in both attack and defence. His lightning pace is a massive part of his game and adds a different dynamic to the side. He didn't impress as much last season, having defended well as a side and played over 2000 minutes, he deserves to stay at the 76 OVR.

Fabian Schar (OVR 75 - 79)

Position: CB

Age: 27

Country: Switzerland

Fabian Schar was Newcastle's star last season. He scored four goals from the back including one outstanding effort from a distance. He earned four TOTW in-forms last season and was a beast on FIFA 19. Schar therefore deserves a hefty upgrade, from his standard 75 base gold, to at least an 80 overall on FIFA 20.

Jamaal Lascelles (OVR 78 - 79)

Position: CB

Age: 25

Country: England

Newcastle captain made 32 appearances last season and was a focal point in the back five. He's still only 25 and captains this Magpies team. His drive and determination shows on the pitch, and because of his impressive clean sheet record, he deserves a slight upgrade for FIFA 20.

Paul Dummett (OVR 74 - 76)

Position: CB, LB

Age: 27

Country: Wales

Paul Dummett got a new position in the 18/19 season, shifting into left centre back in a 5-2-3 formation, under Rafa. He had a solid season at the back for the Magpies and therefore deserving of a decent upgrade, improving him to a gold in FIFA 20.

Matt Ritchie (OVR 77 - 78)

Position: LWB, LB, RM

Age: 29

Country: Scotland

The versatile Matt Ritchie made a name for himself at LWB last season under Rafa's 5-2-3. Contributing not just in defence but with some quality displays going forward, with eight assists. He is a necessity, his work rate and drive are superb, he will be crucial next season.

Sean Longstaff (OVR 63 - 75)

Position: CM, CAM

Age: 21

Country: England

Sean Longstaff had a major impact towards the end of last season for Newcastle. He contributed a goal and an assist in midfield is his first 10 starts in the Premier League. They then nominated him for Player of the Month, because of his impressive performances and was a favourite to win it at one point. He deserves a huge ratings increase, after a summer in which he was linked with Manchester United.

Jonjo Shelvey (OVR 78 - 77)

Position: CM

Age: 27

Country: England

Jonjo had a disappointing season last year, only contributing a goal and an assist. However, he has occasionally shown moments of brilliance for Newcastle, with his excellent passing ability. He deserves a small downgrade, but dependent on his role this season, his rating may improve come January.

Allan Saint-Maximin (OVR 79 - 79)

Position: RW

Age: 22

Country: France

Allan Saint-Maximin has a bright future ahead of him. The rapid French winger arrived in Newcastle for a price upwards of £16 million. He scored six goals and assisted five times for Nice last season. He also gained a small ratings boost in January from a 78 to a 79, and this should remain on the game.

Joelinton (OVR 69 - 77)

Position: ST

Age: 22

Country: Brazil

6 ft 3 forward Joelinton is unlike your usual Brazilian striker. He possesses amazing hold up play and strength, as shown against Arsenal in the opening game of the season. The Magpies brought him in for an incredible fee of around £41 million from Hoffenheim, so expect a hefty upgrade come FIFA 20.

Miguel Almiron (OVR 80 - 79)

Position: LW, CAM

Age: 25

Country: Paraguay

Almiron joined the Magpies in January and did not hit it off in the Premier League. He made 10 appearances and could not register either a goal or an assist. Therefore, even though the attacking midfielder showed signs of pace and class, he should receive a downgrade in FIFA 20.

On the bench

Karl Darlow (OVR 73 - 73) had an uneventful season, but there is no reason for a decrease in his rating.

There are some decent defensive options on the bench for Newcastle, including the likes of Florian Lejeune (OVR 78 - 74) and Jetro Willems (OVR 76 - 75). Lejeune was average in the Premier League last season, you can expect a large drop in rating. Also, Willems having signed on loan from Frankfurt, will look to get some regular game time, under Steve Bruce.

Javier Manquillo (OVR 74-74) played an important part in last seasons campaign and may look to start a few more games this season.

The 24-year-old tireless defensive midfielder Isaac Hayden (OVR 72 - 74) could see a strong increase in his overall rating in FIFA 20 as occasionally he puts in a shift and will be called upon by Newcastle this season.

Going forward, they have brought back a Newcastle legend, the one and only Andy Carroll (OVR 77 - 76) who, when fit, is a joy to watch and could spark more life into the Newcastle attack in FIFA 20, however his injury prone trait is always an issue.

Christian Atsu (OVR 75 - 75) and Dwight Gayle (OVR 75 - 77) also offer great options going forward and could be very useful in FIFA 20. However, their lower ratings could become an issue, especially in the final third on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Newcastle United FIFA 20 predicted lineup

