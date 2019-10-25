FIFA 20 Mobile: Ajax eSports and Azerion announce mobile gaming partnership

Breaking news has come from Amsterdam today, as Ajax eSports' official press release has confirmed that they have agreed a partnership with Azerion, lasting at least three seasons.

Who is Azerion?

Azerion is a tech company in the entertainment and media sector, responsible for market leading mobile games, played by hundreds of millions of gamers.

What does this partnership mean?

Azerion will be the official mobile gaming partner of Ajax eSports, meaning the two companies will collectively develop a mobile gaming strategy.

Azerion’s name will be shown on the advertisement boards during matches of the Ajax first team and a hospitality package has been purchased.

In return, Azerion will provide advertising and expertise to help with the Ajax Gaming Academy app, which is due to launch soon.

This partnership could see the first professional mobile esports athletes, especially since the Ajax eSports' team are key players in professional FIFA tournaments.

Ajax eSports is the eSports department of professional Dutch football team, AFC Ajax

Why have they formed a partnership?

Well, according to Menno Geelen, commercial director of Ajax: “Azerion and Ajax eSports have the same ambition: taking over the world with their propositions. This mutual ambition makes for a strong match between the two brands”.

Co-CEO of Azerion, Atilla Aytekin, echoes this message: “Ajax eSports and Azerion are natural partners because we share the same values. We want to inspire fans, players and staff by exhibiting ambition and courage.”

It would seem that a match in the sporting and business cultures was instrumental in the agreement of this partnership, as together the two companies will look to take over the world of mobile gaming.